Largest Cast Ever Assembled for Audio Book Celebrate the Creation Of Star Trek

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, 2019, Jacobs/Brown Media Group will release the most ambitious audio book yet undertaken. Described by the publisher as an "audio play" with a cast of 100, and an epic running time of 28 hours, These Are the Voyages – Star Trek: The Original Series, Season One documents the creation of the Star Trek TV series and production of its pilot films and formative first season (1966-67). This unparallel audio book required a year of production and includes participation from many of those who helped make the first Star Trek series. Drawn from the 2014 Saturn Award-winning book of the same title, the production will be issued as a multiple disc audio set, as well as being available online as streaming audio.

Front cover, These Are the Voyages - Star Trek: The Original Series, Season One (Audio Book). In the new audio book, These Are the Voyages - Star Trek: The Original Series, the printed quotes of Leonard Nimoy (left, in picture taken on Desilu Studios lot in 1967) are read by his son Adam (on right).

"[Star Trek creator] Gene Roddenberry endorsed this project more than 20 years ago, giving interviews and providing access to a treasure trove of documents he kept from the original series," said author Marc Cushman of his Saturn Award-winning book series. "Gene also introduced me to the other Star Trek writer/producers, who I interviewed, and each of them, in turn, connected me to the various writers, directors, and cast members of the first series. The goal was to combine hundreds of interviews with excerpts from the 'show files,' enabling the fans to go back in time and witness firsthand the creation and making of Star Trek."

Indeed, the three-volume These Are the Voyages set is different from other books on Star Trek due to the inclusion of thousands of original production memos, shooting schedules, and budget and ratings reports. With this wealth of information, each episode has its own chapter, which translates to more than 15 pages in the books and over 30 minutes in the audio production. The interoffice memos between Roddenberry, his staff, the studio, and the NBC-TV network, create a candid dialogue which documents not only the creativity of the talented individuals involved but the frequent conflicts between Roddenberry and NBC over story content.

"There was a battle over every episode," Cushman said. "Censorship issues, budgetary issues, trying to keep on schedule with the delivery of episodes; it's remarkable they got a single show on the air."

The principal reader of the audio program is Vic Mignogna, known as Captain Kirk in the award-winning web series, Star Trek Continues. "Recording this project was a remarkable experience," Mignogna said. "The cast included many production people and performers from the original Star Trek. They read their quotes from the book and, in the case of people such as [Star Trek's story editor] D.C. Fontana, read memos written more than 50 years ago. I was in awe being in the company of these talented people!"

Other notable voices heard include Adam Nimoy, reading the words of father Leonard Nimoy; and Chris Doohan, who plays Scotty on Star Trek Continues, reading quotes from his father, James Doohan. Also featured is Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator/producer Gene Roddenberry.

These Are the Voyages – Star Trek: The Original Series, Season One (Audio Book), in streaming audio format, can be accessed via Jacobs/Brown and Awesound.com at the publisher's website, www.jacobsbrownmediagroup.com. A two-disc DVD set containing all 28 hours of the program, playable in DVD and Blu-ray players, and in personal computers, will be issued on July 22, to be sold exclusively through Jacobs/Brown before becoming available in mid-August from online retailers such as Amazon.com.

