Largest Cavern in Texas Opens Multi-Million Dollar Expansion

Widely considered a leader of commercial show caves in the world, Natural Bridge Caverns doubles down on stewardship and technological advances with new tour experience.

SAN ANTONIO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of careful development and millions of dollars invested in design, engineering, technology, construction, and guest experience, Natural Bridge Caverns will open its latest and most ambitious tour: Hidden Wonders. Already the state's largest and most visited commercial cave, this new multi-million-dollar tour experience features state-of-the-art lighting, a sound and light show, and expansion into never before toured areas of the property's Hidden Cavern. Development of the new tour experience and careful development of new areas of the cavern has been underway since 2017 and will open to the public on May 12th.

Stunning formations within the Hidden Cavern are brighter than ever in the new Hidden Wonders Tour Hidden Wonders features a first ever sound and light show in a massive box canyon

The Hidden Cavern is a second cavern at Natural Bridge Caverns and part of the same geologic system. This distinct and unique environment never had a natural opening to the surface. As a result, incredibly delicate and beautiful formations were able to grow in a completely sealed environment.

"In developing this area of the cavern system, we have both pursued and established best case practices for working in this delicate environment. Our goal is to give visitors a stunning view of the cavern like never before, without impacting its beauty," said Brad Wuest, President of Natural Bridge Caverns. "Developing this tour has been challenging due to many things – including the depth of the new public tour area. This expansion required the construction of a 710-foot exit tunnel - double the length of anything done before – and to do so with minimal impact on the cavern. We used best in class techniques and developed new ones to make it work. We took the time to do it right. The result speaks for itself."

Fully programmable state-of-the-art lighting is one of the dramatic changes in the cavern as well as a 1100-foot-long expansion of the public passageways beginning with a stainless-steel bridge across the cavern's deepest point. Now guests will tour through an area that was only previously accessible by cavers. This addition will showcase an underground canyon, more formations, and a large 5700-square-foot dome chamber called the Ballroom which serves as an event space. A new viewing area overlooking a massive passage called the Box Canyon is now a natural theater for a unique sound and light show finale. Exiting the Hidden Wonders tour will also be a one-of-a-kind experience as guests effortlessly ride from underground to the surface on the 700-foot-long BAT (Belt Assisted Transport) through the newly constructed exit tunnel. The Bat is the world's first conveyor system ride out of a cavern. All in all, these innovative features will combine to deliver a completely new experience of this Historic National Natural Landmark.

"We plan to showcase the science behind the beauty of this once hidden cavern on our tour," said Wuest. "With Hidden Wonders' many enhancements we have an opportunity to both educate and entertain."

For more information on the Hidden Wonders Tour and future expansion efforts planned at Natural Bridge Caverns, visit NaturalBridgeCaverns.com or connect with Natural Bridge Caverns social media channels for exclusive behind the scenes photos and interviews.

About Natural Bridge Caverns:

26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, Natural Bridge Caverns, TX 78266

https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/ 210-651-6101

Natural Bridge Caverns is one of the world's premier show caverns. Discovered in 1960 by local cavers, this family owned and operated natural wonder is the largest cavern in Texas. In addition to multiple tour experiences through two distinct caverns, the property features above-ground adventures of a different kind including a ropes course, zip rails, a 5,000 square foot outdoor maze, and even an interactive "gem panning" activity. More of the cavern system itself is still being discovered; the Wuest family along with their caving team are still actively exploring new areas in the massive cavern. Natural Bridge Caverns is a designated State Historical Site, National Natural Landmark, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

ASSETS:

Fact sheet, photos and b-roll.

Contact: Winter Prosapio

Cell: 512-888-6570

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Natural Bridge Caverns