Largest Celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness and Acceptance in Colorado at Denver's Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

DENVER, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association (RMDSA) is thrilled to announce the annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. Join us for the 28th annual walk at 8:00-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024, in City Park Denver for a day filled with celebration, awareness, and community support.

A family at the 2023 Step Up Walk A father and daughter enjoy the Step Up Walk

This signature event brings together more than 4,000 attendees, 100 dedicated volunteers, and 36 local partner organizations. The Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk is a cornerstone event for RMDSA, highlighting the importance of inclusion and spreading awareness about Down syndrome.

"We are excited to bring together the Down syndrome community from Pueblo to Cheyenne, WY for this incredible event to spread awareness and spotlight Self Advocates and their achievements," said Heidi Hanes, Executive Director of RMDSA. "The Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk is not just a fundraiser but a celebration of the amazing individuals with Down syndrome and the vibrant community that supports them."

To kick off the walk this year, the National Anthem will be sung by Elizabeth Walter, a 16-year-old Self Advocate from Broomfield, CO, and signed with ASL by Autumn Mihaly, a 16-year-old Self Advocate from Loveland, CO. Following the 1-mile or 2-mile walk through City Park, participants will enjoy a variety of activities designed for all ages, including live music performed by Vinyl Memories, a Kids Zone with games and inflatables, food, and other entertainment.

All proceeds raised from the walk support RMDSA programs and services throughout Colorado and southern Wyoming, ensuring that individuals with Down syndrome and their families receive the resources and support they need to thrive. "The Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk is an incredible event that brings the community together to celebrate and support individuals with Down syndrome. I attended the event last year as part of a team and was inspired to become a sponsor," said Tim Ward, President of Granite Imports. "Granite Imports is honored to be a first-time sponsor this year and contribute to such a meaningful cause. We encourage other local companies and organizations to support the Step Up Walk to make a positive impact in the lives of those with Down syndrome and their families."

Join us in making a difference! Register for the Step Up walk today or make a donation to support the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association at stepupdenver.com.

