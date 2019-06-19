Largest Consumer Show For New and Expectant Families in the Country Coming to Chicago for its 3rd Year!

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Media LLC led by John Hurley, will host and produce the CHICAGO BABY SHOW, part of The Baby Show Series, targeted toward Chicago-area consumers on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, at Navy Pier.

These must-attend family-friendly event allows guests to explore hundreds of booths offering a mix of top products and services for maternity, baby, and toddler. They feature an inspiring menu of speakers and seminars as well as demonstrations from highly regarded pregnancy and parenting experts. Over the course of the two days, attendees will enjoy live musical performances for little ones, play areas for toddlers, trial parent-and-me classes, great giveaways, and more. Tickets are $30 per family (2 adults), and $20 per individual adult; children are free.

Lead sponsors for the various Baby Show Series include WaterWipes and Goldbug. Each will have either a booth and/or activation at the Show.

There will be more than 150 brands exhibiting at the Baby Shows including Baby Jogger, BabyBjorn, Bugaboo, buybuy BABY, Chicco, Ergobaby, Evenflo, Kanga Care, Happiest Baby, the Honest Company, OXO Tot, Peg-Perégo, Stokke, Thule, UPPAbaby, Wonderfold Wagon, The Wunders Company, Sposie, GranolaMoms, Twiniversity, and many more.

We have always recognized that the Baby Shows work closely with networks of parents, influencers and bloggers including City Dads Group, MomTrends Media, and MomAngeles.

For the first time ever, MyRegistry.com, the premier destination for universal gift registry services giving users the ability to create one centralize registry for Baby Showers and Birthdays at the Baby Shows, guests can use the MyRegistry app that turns one's iPhone or Android into a barcode. John Hurley notes, "As the industry geared toward new and expectant family increasingly looks to sell, interact and educate consumer, there is no better opportunity for manufacturers and marketers to reach an anticipated 15,000+ families personally!"

The Baby Show Series Shows in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles will benefit the GOOD+ Foundation. Founded by Jessica Seinfeld, GOOD+ Foundation is a nonprofit organization that partners with a national network of leading programs to break the cycle of family poverty through the power of donated child products and life-changing family services.

thebabyshowseries.com/

Family Media Holdings LLC, led by John Hurley, has announced the formation of The Baby Show Series after completing a management buyout from Manhattan Media. The 2019 New York Baby Show took place on May 18-19 on Pier 94 in Manhattan with great success. Additionally, Hurley will mount and manage The Chicago Baby Show on August 24-25 at Navy Pier and The LA Baby Show on November 2-3 at The Magic Box in Downtown Los Angeles.

Hurley started the New York Baby Show in 2011 while managing a team at Manhattan Media as VP/Sales and President of Family Media and was responsible for creating and developing the events as well as overseeing the event's print publications as well as special issues. The Shows have provided support and experiences hundreds of exhibitors for thousands of families and over the past We are thrilled to debut our new company to our guests, clients, partners and media," Hurley says. "This new entity is truly another way we are committed to creating the best experience for our customers and exhibitors as possible."

