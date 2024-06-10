Largest Contemporary Dining Room Set Store in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world becomes increasingly digital, the furniture industry is no exception. Traditional brick-and-mortar furniture stores are facing challenges as consumers are turning to online shopping for their home furnishing needs. However, one major gap in the market has been the lack of variety in modern and contemporary dining room sets available in physical stores.

iStyle Furniture - The Largest Contemporary Furniture Store in Cleveland - is looking to address this issue by offering a wide range of high-end brands such as Aico, Catnapper Jackson, Chintali imports, Global Furniture USA, Ashley, Paliser, and Coaster. With a focus on modern and contemporary styles, iStyle Furniture aims to cater to the needs of those looking for something beyond the traditional or farmhouse styles that dominate the local furniture market.

While the rise of direct-to-consumer online furniture brands has provided consumers with more options, it has also brought its own set of challenges. Many shoppers have expressed dissatisfaction with their purchases, citing issues such as fabrics and finishes not matching their expectations and the dimensions of the pieces being different from what they had seen online. Additionally, the responsibility of handling the product following delivery, including unpacking and assembly, falls on the consumer.

"We understand the frustration of not being able to find the furniture you want in local stores," says the owner of iStyle Furniture. "That's why we have made it our mission to offer a wide range of contemporary options from top brands, along with exceptional customer service. We want our customers to feel confident and satisfied with their purchase, and that's something you can't get from an online retailer."

iStyle Furniture, founded in 2002, has positioned itself as the largest contemporary furniture store offering the biggest inventory of modern dining room sets in Cleveland. Their showroom boasts a vast selection of modern living room sets , contemporary dining room sets , and leather sectionals so shoppers can see and feel the furniture before making a purchase. The store also offers delivery and assembly services, taking the burden off the consumer and ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience.

For more information, visit iStyle Furniture at their showroom located at 4639 Northfield Rd in Cleveland, or check out their website at istylefurniture.com .

