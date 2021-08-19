Largest Episcopal Church in U.S. Celebrates Completion and Consecration of New Worship Spaces

Honorary co-chairs for the five-year campaign were the late President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush and the Honorable James A. Baker, III and Mrs. Susan Garrett Baker. The Bakers with Neil and Maria Bush will attend the special recognition ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on The Church Plaza.

St. Martin's was the beloved church home of President and Mrs. Bush, and it served as a backdrop for their highly visible funeral services in 2018.

St. Martin's, the largest Episcopal Church in North America, led by the Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr., begins its celebration on Saturday with events that include a Parish Picnic with fireworks. Rt. Rev. Don A. Wimberly, former Bishop of the Diocese of Texas based in Houston, will lead Sunday's dedication, blessing and consecration services.

The public is invited to services at 8, 9 and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Tours will follow the 9 and 11:15 a.m. services.

New facilities include:

Christ Chapel: This space created anew frm the shell of the "Old Church" has an intimate, Gothic feel and seats 195. It features 14 stained-glass windows (seven on either side of the nave) and the Chapel Rose Window above the altar. The new, specially designed pipe organ, the Magnificat Organ, fills the balcony at the rear of the church.

The Parish Life Center: This new building on the west side of campus includes a modern, multi-use, worship space that can be reset for dinners, concerts, meetings, movies and other events. It holds 750 and is the new home for the Family Table Worship Service and the new contemporary Riverway service that debuts on Aug. 29 .

. Other facilities include The Music Center with a choir practice hall, a music library and offices; a Children's Life Center with new Sunday School rooms and nurserie; the Pastoral Care Center with a bride's parlor, clergy offices, meeting rooms and the Chapel Reception Hall; elsewhere on campus there is a new Welcome Center, Gift Shoppe and administrative offices.

