Largest-Ever Canine Genomics Study Establishes Link Between Human and Canine Oncology

"There is a remarkable similarity between human and canine tumor biology, specifically, genomics. And because tumors progress more quickly in dogs, this creates a paradigm for preclinical research that can accelerate the development of precision cancer therapeutics for both canines and humans, without compromising safety," said Christina Lopes, co-founder and CEO of the One Health Company. "This much-needed research can ultimately improve clinical trial success, closing the vast oncology unmet needs — on both sides of the leash."

Leveraging the One Health Company's FidoCure® Next Generation Sequencing Genomic Panel, the study compares regions of the DNA that are more prone to cancer-causing mutations. Twenty mutational hotspots were identified in the canine genome, of which researchers found 13 orthologous hotspot mutations also commonly seen in human cancers.

"This study validates findings from prior smaller sample canine genomics research and emphasizes important parallels between the human and canine tumor genomes to identify clinically actionable mutations, which in turn provides a powerful platform informing and advancing precision oncology drug development across the board," added Dr. Shaying Zhao.

