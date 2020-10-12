Largest Ever Military Purchase of Atmospheric Water Generators Goes to RussKap Holdings, LLC

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RussKap Holdings, LLC CEO Ed Russo announced today that RussKap has received an order for 48 of their home/office atmospheric water generators, the ozone Tiffany unit from the department of defense.

This unit, which uses the EPA recommended ozone system for water purification is capable of providing up to ten gallons of water per day.

Superintendent of Miami Dade Board of Ed Alberto M. Carvalho with President of RussKap Holdings Yehuda Kaploun AWG Tiffany Hydration Station

"The fact that our unit uses a touch-less dispenser which helps stop the spread of COVID 19 is another benefit for the military," said Yehuda Kaploun, President of RussKap Holdings.

"A further example of what makes this sale so important is that these units are made in America, providing jobs for Americans," says Russo.

Receiving what is the largest order ever for atmospheric water units from the military further justifies the hard work and effort that our dedicated staff did to provide the military with all their requirements.

These units are multidimensional and can be used in barracks, in offices or in the field, making these units usable for all military purposes.

This follows the recent awarding of 2 contracts to RussKap Holdings for 7 larger scale machines, the HS100MIL, which makes up to 200 gallons of water per day. This clearly positions RussKap as the leader in ozone atmospheric water generation technology.

These three purchases of 55 AWG units shows RussKap to be the driving force of atmospheric water generation units in the world.

"We are selling these units as fast as we can make them," said Kaploun, "and we are working on announcing several more contracts before the end of the year with multinational companies, and are currently in negotiations with several municipalities and states."

These military units are scheduled to be delivered to the marines before the end of the year.

"ADS Inc was awarded the task order, and will deliver the first items in November." Patrick Shipp, Energy Category Manager, ADS, Inc.

RussKap Holdings, LLC is founded on the core principle of using the latest technologies to bring clean water to the world and using that expertise to save lives.

