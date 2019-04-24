Largest FinTech Event In Southeast Announces 2020 Dates

ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced the return of its landmark fintech event FinTech South. The event, drawing more than 1,400 fintech leaders, will be back at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta April 27-28, 2020.

FinTech South brings together global leaders, key companies and the hottest trends in the industry for an exchange of insights and innovations that fuel tomorrow's financial technology industry.

This year's conference was another sold-out event, featuring 90+ key thought leaders in the industry, along with current and emerging FinTech leaders from across the globe. National fintech executives led panel discussions, interactive demos and 24 provocative break-out sessions, exploring the fast-paced shifts and global implications of the fintech ecosystem in a world of constant change.

Highlighting the event was the announcement of the winner of the annual Innovation Challenge startup pitch contest. Each year, TAG gives $50K to an innovative fintech startup- the largest cash award of its kind. This year's winner was Stackfolio, an Atlanta-based online marketplace for loan trading, offering a completely digital transaction process that does not require human brokers.

"TAG is excited to announce that FinTech South will return next year, bringing back what has become a significant international FinTech event," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "This event has become the connecting point for companies that are leading the most important, global innovations in the FinTech industry."

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp joined the event, giving remarks praising the fintech industry for boosting the state's economy and helping to build a vibrant workforce pipeline.

Georgia has deep roots in fintech and has become a leading global hub for the industry. Some 57.7 billion U.S. purchase transactions are processed by Georgia-based acquirers and 70% of all credit, debit and prepaid card sales in the nation are handled by Atlanta-based firms earning the city the nickname "Transaction Alley." The top 20 Georgia-based FinTech's alone generate an estimated $72 billion in annual revenue.

Planning for next year's event has begun and sponsorship opportunities are available. To take advantage of early-bird pricing, contact Kyle Ross at kyle@tagonline.org.

