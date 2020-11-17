Largest Independent Orthopedic Group in Texas Launches January 2021

AUSTIN, Texas and DALLAS and HOUSTON and TYLER, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six of the most well-known, respected, and long-established orthopedic group practices in Texas have announced their launch as OrthoLoneStar, a single combined group practice in 2021. W.B. Carrell Clinic and Texas Orthopaedic Associates from Dallas, Fondren Orthopedic Group and Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine from Houston, Texas Orthopedics, Sports & Rehabilitation Associates from Austin, and Azalea Orthopedics from Tyler/East Texas are the founding divisions of OrthoLoneStar. Building on a legacy of independent private practice, the surgeons and physicians of the founding divisions believe that continuing a tradition of physician led practice will improve the delivery of healthcare across the state for the benefit of patients.

OrthoLoneStar, PLLC

"There is no better pathway to bring quality healthcare directly to patients than through their independent physician," stated OrthoLoneStar Medical Director J. Bryan Williamson, MD. "By bringing together groups with proven quality, we are able to dedicate best-in-class resources to drive value to the patient." OrthoLoneStar is 100% physician owned and is led by a board of directors comprised of fellowship trained board-certified orthopedic surgeons representing the founding divisions.

At launch, OrthoLoneStar will have over 150 physicians, over 40 care centers, and over 1,000 employees. The oldest founding division, W.B. Carrell Clinic from Dallas, will celebrate their 100-year anniversary in 2021 making it the oldest orthopedic practice west of the Mississippi; all 6 divisions have deep roots in their communities. Future strategic plans include adding additional providers and locations across Texas.

About OrthoLoneStar

OrthoLoneStar is an integrated private practice group comprised of award-winning physicians with lengthy records of outstanding leadership and orthopedic expertise. The group provides orthopedic care to high-school, college, and professional sports programs across Texas. OrthoLoneStar has board certified fellowship trained specialists in every orthopedic program, including spine, sports medicine, trauma, pain, pediatric, and care for the entire musculoskeletal system. The practice has over 40 locations covering Dallas/North Texas, Austin/Central Texas, Houston/Southeast Texas, and Tyler/East Texas. For more information, please visit www.OrthoLoneStar.com

Contact:

