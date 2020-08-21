Largest Industrial Staffing Firm to Host Nationwide Hiring Event

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the U.S., welcomes jobseekers across the country to its National Hiring Day on August 26. New applicants and current associates are eligible to participate in the event by appointment only, which will provide exposure to more than 15,000 open positions nationwide.

"With approximately 16 million people across the country out of work, EmployBridge and our specialty divisions with decades of experience are well positioned to continue to deliver on our commitment to find good people good jobs," said Michael Miles, EmployBridge Chief Executive Officer. "As we face new norms, the health and safety of our associates and clients are our top priority. Our National Hiring Day will offer a safe and efficient way for applicants to seek new career opportunities."

New and existing applicants are encouraged to visit EmployBridge National Hiring Day website to apply for open positions and schedule an interview online with one of our specialty divisions, or by calling a local EmployBridge branch. EmployBridge's specialty divisions include:

ResourceMFG – Manufacturing

ProLogistix – Supply Chain Logistics

ProDrivers – Transportation

Select – Light Industry and Clerical Skills

RemX – Customer Service, Contact Center, Finance, Accounting and IT

Remedy – Administrative

Westaff – Administrative, Accounting and Call Centers

Known for its innovative approach to workforce development, EmployBridge is celebrating the third anniversary of its award winning Better WorkLife Academy, a unique program developed in partnership with Penn Foster that has provided training to nearly 30,000 EmployBridge associates to date. Additionally, EmployBridge is celebrating the first anniversary of its Life Skills Studio, a set of free online courses through Penn Foster designed to support the personal growth and life-skills development of its associates and applicants.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff, and Remedy Intelligent Staffing. Combining the advantages of its national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of 400+ offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.2 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com .

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build the workforce of tomorrow. We partner with employers to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.partners.pennfoster.edu.

