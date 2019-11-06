Largest Integrated Health Authority in Newfoundland and Labrador Acquires IMS Peer Learning™ to Train Physicians

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Solutions ("IMS") and Eastern Health have signed an agreement to optimize peer learning for Medical Imaging, along with an option to deliver future peer learning programs to all of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The IMS Peer Learning™ platform uses IMS' FDA-cleared imaging technology, which enables radiologists to engage in interactive, web-based assessments on any device using full fidelity DICOM images, making it a true plug-and-play integration. Eastern Health plans to use IMS Peer Learning to create unique peer-learning cases (PLCs) that can be shared anonymously for peer feedback and subsequent review, creating an authentic 360-degree experience. The solution also enables radiologists to partially fulfill their PQI MOC Part 4 (in the US) and MOC CME Level 3 (in Canada) obligations. The standalone system is universally compatible, requires no applications or special maintenance, and is entirely on-premise, ensuring the data is secure.

"As an organization, we believe in healthy people and healthy communities," says Dr. Angela Pickles, Chief Radiologist Medical Imaging at Eastern Health. "IMS is helping us fulfill our charter and provide state-of-the-art training and flexible continuing education programs to our radiologists, which ultimately benefits our patients and the care they receive from our physicians," adds Pickles.

The IMS Peer Learning™ system was initially purchased earlier this year to support training and development for Eastern Health's radiologists. Since the organization offers tertiary and high-level healthcare services throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, the integrated health authority also has an option to extend the tool's usage province wide.

"We are thrilled to play a role in Eastern Health's mission to deliver exceptional training and continuing education programs to their physicians. In our experience, public health providers, hospital administrators, educators, and healthcare practitioners are laser-focused on using technology that allows them to provide the right diagnosis for patients. We are happy to see IMS technology being widely adopted and globally recognized by health care providers to address the critical issues surrounding medical imaging," says IMS' Chief Technology Officer, Vittorio Accomazzi.

IMS is committed to ensuring exceptional care is being delivered to patients by well-trained radiologists worldwide. The organization has partnered with industry leaders like the American Society of Emergency Radiology, American College of Radiology, Envision Healthcare, and University of Toronto, who have adopted IMS' technology to provide testing and training for radiologists because the images are the actual DICOM images; the images are easily accessible (desktop, tablet or smartphone); and hundreds of physicians can use the platform at the same time.

About International Medical Solutions ("IMS")

International Medical Solutions ("IMS") designs and implements custom, scalable, medical imaging solutions for multi-national modality OEMs, EMR companies, and cloud-based radiology organizations. Founded in 2012, IMS' innovation team has more than 90 years of collective experience developing secure, low bandwidth, image distribution platforms with deep learning and artificial intelligence, providing its partners and customers with the latest imaging solutions in the marketplace.

About Eastern Health

Eastern Health is the largest, integrated health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador employing approximately 13,000 dedicated employees, over 600 medical staff, and is supported by more than 2,000 volunteers, including members of numerous auxiliaries and fundraising foundations. With an annual budget of approximately $1.5 billion, the authority offers the full continuum of health and community services including public health, long-term care, community services, hospital care and unique provincial programs and services. Serving a population of over 300,000, Eastern Health's geographic boundaries extend from St. John's west to Port Blandford including all communities on the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas.

Contact:

Samantha McDermott

949-329-8922

