Largest International Assembly on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Raises Curtain on 20th Biennial Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts

News provided by

International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

03 Oct, 2023, 13:19 ET

-- On-site registration for the 20th International Workshop on CLL (XX iwCLL) begins October 6 --

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 6, the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) will commence its 20th biennial meeting (XX iwCLL) at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is the world's leading member-driven organization dedicated to the field of CLL and related lymphoproliferative disorders, bringing together leaders from scientific research, clinical medicine, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Continue Reading
The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia hosts its 20th biennial meeting in Boston on Oct. 6-9, 2023.
The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia hosts its 20th biennial meeting in Boston on Oct. 6-9, 2023.

"For more than 40 years, iwCLL has embraced the spirit of international discovery and partnership to help advance care for patients living with CLL, the most common form of leukemia in adults," said 2023 iwCLL chair Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. "Recent data from both the laboratory and clinic have reignited the CLL community's enthusiasm and dedication toward finding a cure. At our 20th biennial meeting, the 2023 assembly will present the most up-to-date research about the pathobiology and treatment of CLL, gather peer input, share ideas, and forge new cross-discipline collaborations aimed at lengthening and strengthening the lives of everyone affected by this disease."

More than 215 abstracts were accepted for inclusion at the 2023 workshop. The 4-day event will begin on Friday with a Young Investigator Meeting, applicable for individuals early in their hematology careers. Beginning Saturday, the General Session will span different aspects of diagnosis, treatment, and management of patients with CLL, including:

  • Preclinical and translational research on the genomics, proteomics, and metabolism of CLL
  • Discussions on the role of the microenvironment in CLL pathogenesis
  • Roundtables on how to define success in the treatment of CLL, including perspectives from physicians, patients, epidemiologists, and others
  • Investigations into the mechanisms of resistance to therapy
  • Presentations on therapies in development and future therapies, including BTK degraders, cellular therapies, and bispecific antibodies
  • Global perspectives on CLL management, including the war in Ukraine's effect on patient care

For more information on registration or to view the full list of abstract titles, visit www.iwCLL2023.org. Receive relevant social media updates on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, also called CLL, is a blood and bone marrow disease that usually progresses relatively slowly. CLL is the most common type of leukemia in adults. The average age at the time of diagnosis is approximately 70 years, and it is rarely seen in people under age 40. CLL accounts for approximately one-quarter of new cases of leukemia. The average person's lifetime risk of getting CLL is ~1 in 175. The risk is slightly higher in men than in women. 

About the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, or iwCLL, is a biennial meeting focused solely on advancing the understanding and treatment of CLL and related lymphoproliferative disorders. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is now the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing state-of-the-art and emerging concepts – from laboratory-based research to the clinic – in the pathobiology and treatment of these blood cancers. The meeting is intended to provide a forum that promotes the exchange of information and encourages collaboration among international leaders and scientists interested in CLL and lymphoproliferative disorders.

SOURCE International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.