Largest International Technology Transfer Conference Underscores Leadership of Local Institutions

JERUSALEM, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest international technology transfer conference, AUTM ASIA, will take place for the first time in Israel, hosted this week by Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem – now celebrating its 55th year.

This year's conference will showcase powerful stories at the intersection of invention, innovation and commercialization to provide valuable expertise and know-how to navigate the next era of tech transfer. Hundreds of participants, representing nearly 190 institutions from 29 countries will attend.

Featured speakers at the conference, held at Jerusalem's Ramada Hotel, include:

Prof. Yaffa Zilbershats , Head of Israel's Council for Higher Education

, Head of Council for Higher Education Marius Nacht , Anchor Investor and Co-Founder of the aMoon Funds and Chairman of Checkpoint Technologies

, Anchor Investor and Co-Founder of the aMoon Funds and Chairman of Checkpoint Technologies Dov Moran , Managing Partner of Grove Ventures and inventor of the Disk-on-Key

, Managing Partner of Grove Ventures and inventor of the Disk-on-Key Dr. Ofra Weinberger , PhD, Director, Licensing & Commercialization, Columbia Technology Ventures and Assoc. VP, Technology of Columbia University

, PhD, Director, Licensing & Commercialization, Columbia Technology Ventures and Assoc. VP, Technology of Dr. Tony Raven , CEO, Cambridge Enterprise

, CEO, Cambridge Enterprise Horacio Cartes, former president of Paraguay , and current President of Grupo Cartes

former president of , and current President of Grupo Cartes Irit Gal , Senior Licensing Associate at Stanford University Office of Technology Licensing

, Senior Licensing Associate at Office of Technology Licensing Prof. Dongmin Chen , Dean/Prof, School of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Peking University

Israel is a world leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, in part because of the tremendous research, intellectual property assets, and technology transfer practices conducted by its universities, hospitals, and research centers. In the 2019 Global Innovation Index, published by the World Intellectual Property Organization, Israel ranked 2nd, of nearly 130 economies surveyed, on University/Industry Research Collaborations.

Highlights of the three-day conference include:

The Hackathon: Tues, Nov 5: Brainstorming New Models for Inter-Institutional and International Knowledge-based Collaborations.

Tues, Nov 5: Brainstorming New Models for Inter-Institutional and International Knowledge-based Collaborations. Success Showcase, Tue, Nov. 6 : Success Stories as Told From Different Angles: The Entrepreneur, The Academic; & The Investor .

: Success Stories as Told From Different Angles: The Entrepreneur, The Academic; & The Investor "ShukTech " : Wed, Nov 6 : Meetups with leaders of the latest in food innovation in the heart of Jerusalem's bustling outdoor market and nightlife. On tap will be a groundbreaking Biblical Beverage - beer brewed by Hebrew University researchers directly from a 3,000-year-old yeast. Other features will include innovative alternative protein-based foods, and other smart food supplements.

: : Meetups with leaders of the latest in food innovation in the heart of bustling outdoor market and nightlife. On tap will be a groundbreaking beer brewed by researchers directly from a 3,000-year-old yeast. Other features will include innovative alternative protein-based foods, and other smart food supplements. Turning Tables – What Investors and Corporations Expect from TTOs, Thurs, Nov 7: Top investors and industry executives offer insights on how to pitch your technologies to get their attention.

Thurs, Nov 7: Top investors and industry executives offer insights on how to pitch your technologies to get their attention. The Pitch: Deal Flow and Investment Opportunities, Thurs, Nov 7 : Representatives from industry verticals share industry needs and trends and present their organization's technological needs in search of new academic partnerships.

: Representatives from industry verticals share industry needs and trends and present their organization's technological needs in search of new academic partnerships. Full Agenda here.

"As one of the oldest tech transfer companies in the world celebrating 55 years, it is an honor for Yissum to have been selected to host this remarkable event, and share its knowledge with attendees from across the world. International experts in knowledge and technology transfer are coming together for the first time ever in Israel to learn from each other and explore collaborative opportunities both within the network and with various ecosystem participants," said Dr. Yaron Daniely, CEO & President of Yissum.

About Yissum

Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum's mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 10,000 patents globally; licensed over 900 technologies and has spun out more than 180 companies. Yissum's business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, Google, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Microsoft, Novartis and many more. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il

