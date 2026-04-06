Largest NYC Coldwell Banker Affiliate Launches MYNY in Franchise Exit

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Reliable Real Estate, formerly the largest Coldwell Banker franchise affiliate in New York City's five boroughs, has launched a new independent brokerage, MYNY, following 18 years under the franchise brand. The company is now in its 20th year in business.

The firm has offices in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island, and serves clients across all five boroughs, Long Island, and the Hamptons.

The move comes at a time of change in the residential real estate industry, as brokerages respond to consolidation among major firms, evolving compensation structures, and increasing demand for marketing and technology support.

"After 18 years in a franchise system, we made the decision to build something that actually works for New York," said Joseph T. Hamdan, Principal of MYNY.

MYNY — short for MY New York — is focused on agent development, local market expertise, and modern marketing, providing agents with access to leadership, training, and resources designed to support long-term business growth.

MYNY has expanded its reach through Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), a global network of more than 550 firms and 135,000 sales associates across 70 countries.

"We're shaping the company to better reflect how this market actually works, and to give serious agents a platform that fits how they operate," Hamdan added.

About MYNY

MYNY is an independent real estate brokerage built for MY New York, combining local focus with the global reach of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE). For more information, visit https://myny.realestate

SOURCE MYNY