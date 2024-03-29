Largest Pickleball Complex in the Mid Atlantic opening in Robbinsville, New Jersey

Introducing The Pickle House: New Jersey's Premier Pickleball Destination

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new pickleball court and arena is set to break ground this spring at the former Robbinsville Fieldhouse in Robbinsville, NJ. The new Robbinsville Pickle House is set to revolutionize the pickleball scene in New Jersey with over 20 state-of-the-art courts, making it the largest pickleball facility in the Northeast.

Collaborating with USA Pickleball, The Robbinsville Pickle House promises an unparalleled experience for players and spectators alike. The indoor arena will offer a world-renowned venue equipped with cutting-edge amenities.

Key features of The Pickle House include:

A 60,000 square-foot facility with over 20 indoor commercial pickleball courts designed for optimal game play through our collaboration with USA Pickleball

Pickleball In-house restaurant and bar cafe

State-of-the-art lighting for optimal gameplay

Year-round temperature control with air conditioning, radiant heat, and heated courts

"USA Pickleball is excited to collaborate with the leadership team of the Robbinsville Pickle House to deliver a facility of this scale in one of the largest markets of the United States," stated Carl Schmits, USA Pickleball Managing Director of Facilities Development/Equipment Standards. "As we continue to see an explosion in demand for pickleball courts and facilities across the country, it is great to see the Robbinsville project come to life and provide local communities with a phenomenal place to play."

The Pickle House, a brainchild of Christopher Vernon, founder of Mercer Management, is set to bring the thrill of America's fastest-growing sport right to the heart of New Jersey. The Pickle House is all about fostering a community of players. From league tournaments to classes and private court rentals, The Pickle House will offer opportunities for players to hone their skills and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

"We're thrilled to unveil The Pickle House later this year, a culmination of our dedication to providing top-tier facilities for athletes of all backgrounds," said Christopher Vernon, Owner of Robbinsville Pickle House. "Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, The Pickle House welcomes you to experience pickleball like never before."

In addition to its world-class facilities, The Pickle House is committed to enhancing the overall experience for players. The Robbinsville Hampton Inn & Suites is attached to the exceptional complex, with partner hotels Homewood Suites by Hilton or Hilton Garden Inn just down the road for convenient accommodations for league events and overnight visits.

Once open, visitors will be able to purchase annual membership to The Pickle House or stop by for hourly rentals to enjoy the courts and dining.

"We are thrilled to help accommodate one of the fastest growing sports in America, if not the world," Robbinsville Township Mayor Dave Fried said. "This iconic fieldhouse has been the source of so many wonderful memories over the years, and thanks to the vision of Chris Vernon and his Mercer Management team, you can be sure more lasting memories are in store. Whether it is first-class hotels, wedding facilities, athletic venues or car washes, every project Chris puts out to the masses is always meticulously planned and of the highest quality, so we couldn't be prouder to play a small part in ushering in this new era of Pickleball with Mercer Management."

The Pickle House is actively expanding its team with seasoned professionals to manage the state-of-the-art facilities and support their members. As the demand for top-tier Pickleball facilities continues to surge, The Pickle House team shares a genuine love for the sport. Applicants may apply online.

For media and applicant inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

About Robbinsville Pickle House:

Robbinsville Pickle House is a premier sports complex dedicated to providing top-tier facilities for pickleball athletes of all ages and skill levels.

For more information, visit WWW.ROBBINSVILLEPICKLEHOUSE.COM

