Largest Product Information Management (PIM) Event Goes Digital

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- inRiver, a leading provider of product information management (PIM) solutions that help businesses sell more products, today announced the 8th "edition" of PIMpoint. This year the world's largest PIM-focused event is virtual, free to attendees, and comes with an agenda packed with case studies, live workshops, dedicated focus tracks, and keynote speakers. The event has already reached over 1,500 registrations and is taking place from October 5-9, 2020.

"The agenda features global customers like Intersport, ROCKWOOL, and Michelin that tell stories of their digital transformation and PIM-journeys," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inRiver. "Whether virtual or in-person, this event brings business leaders and professionals in e-commerce, digital marketing, IT, product marketing together to share best practices and experiences to drive success in digital commerce today."

"We are transforming our business with inRiver and look forward to sharing our insights and experiences with others at PIMpoint Digital," said Federico Castelli, vice president, product management and commercial excellence, ROCKWOOL.

Sample agenda highlights include the following speakers and topics during PIMpoint:



Keynote sessions

"A promising outlook for the future of e-commerce" via Thomas Zanzinger , CEO, inRiver

, CEO, inRiver Creating an Immersive Buying Experience" panel discussion with Salesforce.com and Threekit

"Why my mom loves your PIM" via Bernard Dahl , senior customer experience consultant, Absolunet

, senior customer experience consultant, Absolunet "Acceleration in an era of chaos and change" via Igor Beuker , professional public speaker and futurist

, professional public speaker and futurist "Digital leadership in disruptive times" via Claudia Olsson , founder and chairman, Stellar Capacity

Live workshops

Uncovering the ROI and business value of PIM via Ntara

via Ntara PIM Enterprise – Take ownership of the commercial catalogue via Immeo

via Immeo Beyond marketing data: A comprehensive look at inRiver data modeling via Verndale

Session tracks delve into digital transformation, customer experience, live question and answer sessions, and an exhibit hall complete with over 24 sponsors to engage with and learn from.

To see the full agenda for PIMpoint Digital or to register for the event, visit here. The event is free of charge this year.

About inRiver

inRiver helps organizations sell more products online via better product information. Its product information management (PIM) solution enables better customer experiences for branded manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and retailers to sell their products and solutions across any channel or marketplace quickly and easily. inRiver helps businesses increase revenues, customer satisfaction, and brand equity for over 1,500 brands and 500 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inRiver has offices in Chicago and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

