Largest Report on Women in Corporate America Reveals Women's Progress Is Fragile and Unsustainable
Sep 17, 2024, 00:01 ET
Sep 17, 2024, 00:01 ET
2024 Women in the Workplace report shows important gains for women's representation in senior leadership, but reveals persistent areas of concern that hold women back
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company released the 10th annual Women in the Workplace report, the largest and most comprehensive study on the state of women in corporate America and Canada. The report provides detailed analysis of women's representation and their experiences navigating the corporate ladder over the past decade. This year's report reveals that over the past 10 years, women have made gains in the workplace, specifically at the top: women today hold 29% of C-suite positions, up from 17% in 2015. Without real commitment from companies, the progress women have made over the last 10 years is not sustainable.
The report is based on data and insights from 1,000 participating companies and more than 480,000 people surveyed on their workplace experiences between 2015 and 2024. This year's edition, which draws on data collected from over 280 companies, offers insights on the unique barriers faced by women, highlights the actions taken by companies to address these challenges, and identifies where further work remains to be done.
STATE OF WOMEN IN 2024:
Over the past decade, there have been important gains for women at every level of the corporate pipeline, particularly in senior leadership, but that progress is fragile and at risk of declining, especially for women of color. And at the highest level—the C-suite—gains in representation will be nearly impossible to replicate in the years to come. Based on the current rate of progress, we are nearly 50 years away from reaching parity for all women in corporate America.
10-YEAR LOOKBACK AT WOMEN'S PROGRESS:
Women still face the same early-career headwinds they did a decade ago and continue to enter the workforce at a disadvantage. Then, at the first critical step up to manager, women are far less likely to get promoted—and this is not improving.
10-YEAR LOOKBACK AT COMPANY ACTIONS AND MANAGER SUPPORT:
Companies have implemented more practices to make hiring and performance reviews fair. However, there is room for improvement. Only about 1 in 4 companies have adopted the five core practices experts recommend, and the persistence of the broken rung points to the need for companies to take bolder steps.
Companies are investing fewer resources into women's advancement—offering fewer mentorship, sponsorship, internship, and recruitment programs geared toward women.
Companies have dramatically expanded employee work-life benefits. Almost all companies today provide critical support for employees who are parents, caregivers, or struggling with health challenges. These benefits are especially helpful to women, who are more likely to have caregiving responsibilities.
Commitments to gender and racial diversity are declining. Companies should be building on their positive momentum. Given the level of work it will take to do this effectively, companies' declining commitments to gender and racial diversity are problematic. On top of this, employees' relatively low and stagnant commitment to diversity points to the importance of both educating and engaging employees.
10-YEAR LOOKBACK AT WOMEN'S EXPERIENCES:
Despite an increase in women's representation and expanded company efforts, the workplace has not gotten better for women. Women continue to see their gender and race as barriers to advancement, and women today are no more optimistic about how their gender will impact their career advancement: 1 in 4 say their gender will make it harder, and 1 in 3 say it has already contributed to missed opportunities. In fact, this stands out as the area of least progress across the 10 years of this study.
Younger women are the most susceptible to ageism—half of women under 30 say their age has been a barrier to advancing.
Women remain more likely than men to have their competence challenged and undermined at work. Women today are also more likely than men to face comments or interactions that call their competence into question or undermine their leadership.
Women are just as likely today to experience interactions with colleagues that make them feel isolated and undervalued at work. This is particularly pronounced for women of color, LGBTQ+ women, and women with disabilities.
The complete report, including solutions that organizations can implement to make meaningful progress toward gender equality, is available at womenintheworkplace.com.
ABOUT THE STUDY
The Women in the Workplace study is conducted in partnership with LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company. The first study was released in 2015, and each year it examines current issues facing women in corporate America. This year's report is based on data and insights from over 280 companies representing more than 10 million people, along with survey responses from over 15,000 employees.
ABOUT LEANIN.ORG
An initiative of the Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Family Foundation, LeanIn.Org helps women achieve their ambitions and works to create a more equal world. LeanIn.Org conducts original research on the state of women, supports a global community of small peer groups called Lean In Circles, and provides companies with programs to address the biases and barriers women face in the workplace. In addition, Lean In runs Lean In Girls, a leadership program designed to help middle schoolers see themselves as leaders in a world that often tells them they're not. The Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Family Foundation is a private operating nonprofit organization under IRS section 501(c)(3).
ABOUT MCKINSEY & COMPANY
McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.
MEDIA CONTACT
[email protected]
SOURCE LeanIn.Org
Share this article