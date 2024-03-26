Largest School District in Idaho Partners with Leading Edtech Provider

West Ada to implement Skyward's Qmlativ School Business Suite software

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, has partnered with West Ada School District in Meridian, Idaho. The district recently selected Skyward's Qmlativ School Business Suite as their new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to revolutionize operations within their business office.

West Ada School District, the largest district in Idaho serving over 40,000 students and 5,000 employees across 58 schools, has embarked on a transformative journey to enhance its administrative capabilities. Recognizing the need to streamline its business and human resources operations, district officials sought a robust solution to meet their evolving needs.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with West Ada School District, bringing their business office to new heights of operational efficiency," stated Ray Ackerlund, president at Skyward. "Understanding the unique challenges faced by educational institutions, Skyward is dedicated to empowering school leaders with future-ready ERP solutions. We are confident that West Ada School District will reap substantial benefits from our partnership."

Driven by the imperative to automate processes and enhance reporting capabilities, West Ada sought a partner capable of aligning with its strategic objectives. The district was particularly drawn to Qmlativ's intuitive interface, offering enhanced flexibility in achieving their business goals.

Jonathan Gillen, chief financial officer at West Ada, commented, "Qmlativ presents a myriad of options designed around increasing operational efficiency, and our team eagerly anticipates leveraging its capabilities. Through the use of Qmlativ and its ERP system we will enhance district operations in a way that will allow us to better serve the students and staff of West Ada."

The partnership between West Ada School District and Skyward underscores a commitment to operational excellence and innovation within the education sector. As West Ada continues to prioritize efficiency and effectiveness, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in their journey towards administrative excellence.

Skyward and West Ada look forward to fully implementing Qmlativ, with a go-live date in July 2025. West Ada joins 44 other districts within the state that already use Skyward, who has been serving Idaho school districts since 1996.

About West Ada School District

West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

