LARGEST SOLAR STREET LIGHT PROJECT NEARS COMPLETION UNDER STEWARDSHIP OF ENGOPLANET AND CALHOUN COUNTY

Coastal Texas County sets new benchmark in public infrastructure and renewable energy

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGoPlanet, a Houston-based innovative solar street lighting company, and Calhoun County, a coastal county on the mid-Texas coast, are proud to announce the near completion of the largest solar street light installation in the United States. Utilizing EnGoPlanet's program ENGO Utility, this groundbreaking project features 300 solar street lights and 20 advanced solar poles equipped with cameras throughout multiple public parks across the entire county, marking a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure and public safety.

EnGoPlanet’s solar street light installation in Calhoun County. (Image Courtesy of EnGoPlanet)

"Our partnership with EnGoPlanet and street light project is a testament to Calhoun County's dedication to enhancing safety and security for our residents. We encourage other counties in the State of Texas to explore the positive impacts of solar energy on public infrastructure. This is a game-changer for innovation in the sustainable energy space," said Commissioner David Hall, Precinct 1.

Calhoun County embarked on a 15-year commitment to renewable energy and is poised to benefit from an all-inclusive solar service model demanding no upfront costs. The county's partnership with EnGoPlanet allows the community to enjoy cutting-edge solar street lighting and surveillance with unparalleled service and maintenance.

The solar-powered street lights are positioned primarily in remote areas, without access to traditional electricity. The solar street lights are motion-activated, with special consideration given to wildlife, have no underground conduit, wiring or trenching, and are resilient in heavy storms and blackouts, which is critical given Calhoun County's proximity to the Texas Gulf Coast. In addition, the solar street lights are produced according to DarkSky certification to reduce light pollution by minimizing glare and light trespass. This initiative not only improves nighttime visibility and deters crime, but also underscores the county's commitment to green technology and reducing its carbon footprint.

"EnGoPlanet is setting a new standard for public-private partnerships through the ENGO Utility program. Our work in Calhoun County is a prime example of how collaboration and innovative thinking can create not just economic value, but also profound social and environmental impact. Municipalities and counties should explore many available grants through the Inflation Reduction Act to help fund renewable energy initiatives for their communities," said Petar Mirovic, CEO of EnGoPlanet.

Calhoun County is comprised of nine communities, including Port Lavaca, Port O'Connor, Magnolia Beach, Point Comfort and Seadrift.

Last year, Texas led the nation in solar installations. In addition, 53% of newly added electric capacity across the country was generated from solar, which is the most rapidly growing electricity source in the United States, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association and U.S. Energy Information Administration. To learn more about how solar-powered solutions can pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future, visit www.engoplanet.com.

About EnGoPlanet

EnGoPlanet, based in Houston, Texas, is a leader in solar street lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable products. Born from a desire to harness the power of free, clean energy, EnGoPlanet is devoted to creating infrastructure solutions designed to collect and store energy while building a sustainable and energy-independent future. Our mission is to illuminate communities worldwide while reducing environmental impact and enhancing the quality of life for all. For more information, visit www.engoplanet.com.

SOURCE EnGoPlanet