Largest Study of Girls Identifies Persistent Barriers to STEM Participation Despite Rising Interest

Internal Factors Outweigh Demographics in Shaping Girls' STEM Trajectories

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX) released "The Girls' Index™: Girls & STEM Impact Report" a groundbreaking study involving 17,502 girls in grades 5-12 across the United States. Unveiled at the STEM Innovation Forum, this report sheds light on evolving perceptions, interests and challenges girls face in pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and careers.

The good news: The efforts of STEM advocates, educators and professionals aimed at increasing girls' interest in STEM are working. Girls' interest in pursuing STEM careers has risen. 55% of girls reported they are interested in a STEM career, up from 45% in 2017. Amongst the youngest girls surveyed, 5th and 6th graders' interest has risen by 20% over the same time. And regardless of racial identity or socioeconomic status, girls' interest in pursuing a career in STEM remains high through graduation.

The bad news: While STEM interest is rising, girls' confidence in their STEM abilities is dropping. Only 59% of girls believe they are good at math and science, down from 73% in 2017.

And alarmingly, 58% of high school girls do not think they are smart enough for their dream job, up from 46% in 2017. Among 5th and 6th graders, this figure has more than doubled – with 52% not believing they are smart enough for their dream job, up from 23% in 2017.

Girls' perceptions of their own abilities impact what they believe they are capable of, and ultimately the academic and career paths that they will pursue. While girls are reporting high levels of STEM interest, their perceptions of their abilities in key STEM subjects, such as math and science are declining precipitously. This critical disconnect between aspirations and self-belief highlights the need for targeted interventions that boost interpersonal and STEM self-efficacy.

The report also reveals a key gap and reason many girls may not be pursuing STEM careers: 86% of girls want a career that helps others and may not instinctively view STEM in this way. This perception gap is exacerbated by persistent stereotypes, as 89% of girls report feeling pressured to conform to traditional gender roles. These entrenched stereotypes not only shape girls' views of STEM as less nurturing or helpful but also continue to impact their academic and career choices, steering them away from STEM fields despite their potential for significant societal contribution.

Dr. Lisa Hinkelman, ROX Founder and CEO, remarked, "Our girls are on the brink of incredible STEM opportunities, their interest high and their aspirations strong. Yet, we also see them grappling with declining confidence, persistent stereotypes and a disconnect between their desire to help others and their perception of STEM careers. It is our responsibility – as educators, STEM professionals and members of the community – to bridge these gaps and pave the way for our girls to thrive in STEM fields."

"The Girls' Index™: Girls & STEM Impact Report" not only illuminates the current challenges and barriers that girls face in STEM fields but also brings to light practical solutions that can be applied in a timely manner in classrooms, communities and homes across the country. These recommendations, outlined within the report, are designed to be actionable and supportive, aiming to elevate girls' confidence in their abilities and inspire an enduring interest in STEM disciplines.

Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle, said, "Battelle is proud to partner with ROX on this groundbreaking report that reveals key considerations for STEM educators and advocates. It equips us with tangible strategies to support girls' growing interest in STEM, while addressing the complex interplay of factors that are influencing girls' STEM career trajectories. Building our workforce and creating a future of female STEM leaders starts with the roadmap provided in The Girls' Index™: Girls & STEM Impact Report."

For more information or to set up an interview with a ROX representative, please contact [email protected].

About Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc. (ROX)

Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc. (ROX) is the national nonprofit authority on research, programming and education centered on girls. ROX puts data into action to create generations of confident girls who control their own relationships, experiences, decisions, and futures. ROX delivers school-based programs in 600+ schools across 40 states and operates the ROX Institute for Research and Training. For more information about ROX, visit www.rulingourexperiences.org .

SOURCE Ruling Our eXperiences, Inc. (ROX)