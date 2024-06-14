Largest Study of Psychedelic Medicine, with 11,441 Mindbloom Clients, Demonstrates Effectiveness and Safety of Guided At-Home Ketamine Therapy

At-home, telehealth-supported ketamine treatment for depression: Findings from longitudinal, machine learning and symptom network analysis of real-world data

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbloom , the leading provider of psychedelic therapy, announced today the findings of the largest peer-reviewed study in the history of ketamine therapy and psychedelic medicine. The study was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, and was authored by psychiatrists and researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine, the Institute for Psycholinguistics and Digital Health, and Mindbloom.

Key Findings:

Largest study: The study reviewed data from 11,441 Mindbloom clients, making it the most comprehensive examination of ketamine therapy to date

Effectiveness: 62% of clients reported clinically-significant improvements in depression or anxiety, with 28% achieving remission

Rapid results: Significant symptom improvements were found after only four sessions

Safety: Fewer than 5% of clients reported adverse effects

Benefits of continued treatment: 84% of clients who experienced significant improvements in an initial round of treatment maintained improvements or recovered in a second round

"Millions of Americans are suffering from mental illness, and haven't been helped by traditional treatments," said co-author and Mindbloom Medical Director Dr. Leonardo Vando. "This study confirms that at-home ketamine therapy can be an effective and fast-acting treatment for depression and anxiety, and shows why psychedelic therapy is going to be a first-line treatment in the next few years."

The authors noted that the extensive support offered through Mindbloom – including 1:1 coaching, therapeutic content, and group integration – drives the effectiveness and safety of the treatment. In addition, Mindbloom's at-home ketamine therapy programs overcome barriers like cost, provider availability, and stigma that prevent people from accessing effective mental health care.

"Mindbloom's programs are successful because of our at-home model, not in spite of it," said Mindbloom's Founder and CEO Dylan Beynon. "Telehealth makes treatment more accessible and affordable, allowing clients to heal from the comfort of home. Since our launch in 2019, people have questioned whether ketamine therapy could be delivered safely and effectively at home through telehealth – this study answers that question with an emphatic 'yes.'"

This is the second peer-reviewed study of Mindbloom's clinical outcomes. This study corroborates the findings of Mindbloom's first study over a 10X larger sample, and provides new analysis demonstrating the benefits of continuing ketamine therapy beyond the initial course of treatment.

The study also used artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to identify factors that predict whether a client will respond to treatment, providing clinicians with additional information to support their clients.

