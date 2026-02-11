Largest Toy Show in Western Hemisphere Opens This Weekend in NYC

120th Toy Fair® Will be Held February 14 to 17 at the Javits Center

WHAT: Get ready for an unforgettable four days with innovative toy companies from around the world!











The 120th Toy Fair® — the largest toy show in the Western Hemisphere — will open its doors on Saturday, February 14 for a four-day run. An event for trade guests and media only, Toy Fair gives attendees exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of brand-new toys and games that are coming out this year.











Viral nostalgic and pop culture toys, collectibles that allow kids to express themselves, and products that offer intentional screen-free moments for families are among the products you'll be the first to see. Toy Fair will feature exciting visuals, hands-on fun, and a chance to show your audience this year's hottest toys before they hit store shelves. The event will kick off on Saturday, February 14 with a 9:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and a parade of costumed characters.











Official show spokespeople will be on-site in the Press Center (Level 3, Booth 3149) to discuss the latest toy trends, consumer shopping insights, industry data, and the economic outlook for the toy industry. Visit ToyFairNY.com or the Toy Fair online press room for more information.









WHEN: February 14 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

February 15-16 | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

February 17 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.











WHERE: Javits Center, New York City









REGISTER: Advance registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair. Verification of media credentials is required. Follow the conversation and share Toy Fair news with #ToyFairLife.











About Toy Fair® toyfairny.com

Produced by The Toy Association, Toy Fair® is the largest and most comprehensive play-focused experience in the Western Hemisphere unifying the toy industry's entire ecosystem with key players to help with business development and sourcing the latest products from across all forms and stages of play. Featuring thousands of new and unique toys, games, edutainment, entertainment-driven experiences, and more from around the world, Toy Fair offers attendees a competitive edge no other trade event can match.

About The Toy Association™ toyassociation.org / toyfoundation.org / peopleofplay.com / thegeniusofplay.org / playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $155.7 billion, and its roughly 800+ members drive the annual $45.6 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair™ in New York City; hosts marketplace activities in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; supports the inventor and design community through People of Play™ and its numerous assets and events, including the consumer-facing Chicago Toy & Game Fair; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard. The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy Foundation™, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 33 million children in need worldwide.

