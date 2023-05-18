Largest U.S. Artificial Grass Distributor, Purchase Green, Announces New Location in Cartersville, GA

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their Atlanta West showroom and warehouse. Purchase Green Atlanta West will open on June 1, 2023. Purchase Green Atlanta West will service the Atlanta, GA area, including Cartersville, Kennesaw, Acworth, Canton, Dallas, Smyrna, and other surrounding cities. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Saturdays are available by appointment only.

Purchase Green Atlanta West is led and operated by Dakota Harp and Rich Bruney. Harp and Bruney have a wealth of knowledge in the synthetic turf industry, having amassed over two decades of experience in production, sales, and leadership. Additionally, these two entrepreneurs proudly operate Purchase Green Atlanta North. Purchase Green Atlanta West will strive to supply contractors and customers with the highest quality artificial grass products and accessories at the best prices while providing the best in customer service.

"We look forward to expanding our presence in the metro Atlanta area. We will strive to provide homeowners and contractors with the best in education, tools, and products needed for a successful artificial grass project," said Bruney.

The launch of Purchase Green Atlanta West marks Purchase Green's dedication to optimizing outdoor spaces with eco-friendly solutions and forming sustainable environments for areas looking to reduce water consumption. Residents are being presented with an environmentally friendly substitute for regular grass lawns, conserving over one million gallons of water since 2009. People around the nation are taking advantage of artificial grass, with the cost of installation typically being recouped in three to seven years.

As the nation's leading artificial grass distributor, Purchase Green has come a long way from its first warehouse in Southern California. Today Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable artificial grass solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By placing education at the forefront of the business model, Purchase Green empowers its customers and provides them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve. Atlanta West may be the newest addition to the Purchase Green family, but it will not be the last. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

