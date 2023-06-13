Largest U.S. Turf Supplier, Purchase Green Artificial Grass, Opens New Store in Delray Beach, FL

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family, announces the launch of its new store in Delray Beach, FL. Purchase Green Delray Beach will open on June 19, 2023, and will service the Delray Beach, FL area, including Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Boynton Beach, and other surrounding cities. The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with Saturdays being available by appointment.

Purchase Green Delray Beach is led and operated by Dakota Harp and Colin Branson. Harp and Branson are highly skilled entrepreneurs who are seeking to transform the artificial grass industry one yard at a time. Utilizing their combined business knowledge and experience, these leaders are eager to service residents, contractors, landscape professionals, and any other individuals seeking to enhance their outdoor and indoor living spaces.

Hannah Branson, Office Manager, states: "We are thrilled to enhance our footprint in the Palm Beach County area as leaders in the artificial grass industry. Our passion for delivering exceptional products will ensure top-quality solutions for the whole community."

Purchase Green Delray Beach will strive to give contractors and clients access to the finest artificial grass products and accessories at competitive prices while providing outstanding customer service. To make the customer experience smoother, the store will have a spacious and easily accessible location, supplied with a vast selection of synthetic turf to choose from.

Today with over forty-five locations nationwide, Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable artificial grass solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By replacing traditional lawns with artificial grass, an estimated one million gallons of water have been preserved since 2009; highlighting how Purchase Green is making outdoor areas more sustainable with green solutions. Purchase Green Artificial Grass can pay for itself in three to seven years and has become increasingly popular across the country.

Purchasing Green Delray Beach will proudly help Florida residents beautify their landscapes. By placing education at the forefront of its business model, Purchase Green Delray Beach will empower its customers and provide them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass