Largest USDA certified organic job completed

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. ("Acacia" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ACCA), www.acaciadiversifiedholdings.com is announcing that MariJ has completed its largest USDA certified organic extraction and formulation service provider agreement for an organic Tennessee company. MariJ manufactured over 600 gallons of USDA certified organic sublingual's in different milligram strengths and flavors in 15L bulk food grade containers for this organic company.

"We are very excited to work with such a large, credible and highly successful company. MariJ has been granted their food grade manufacturing permit in TN, which provides addition assurances for its customers and end users. We are a few steps closer to FDA standards, being a part of this explosive nutraceutical market at a much higher level, making USDA certified organic products and pharmaceutical grade extracts, that are tracked through the Company's own technology software," said Richard K. Pertile, Acacia's Chief Executive Officer.

Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc. (Eufloria), www.eufloriamedical.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of (ACCA) and is growing unique strains of industrial hemp for MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MariJ) www.marijinc.com to process and manufacture. Eufloria is a vertically-integrated hemp operation in Tennessee.

MariJ's mobile extraction team will be heading to Illinois for its next Service Provider Agreement where they anticipate completion by the Christmas holiday.

About the Company:

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary Eufloria is a TN licensed hemp company and it uses its technology company MEDAHUB to track all plant material, extraction and manufacturing. MariJ creates consumer products for distribution under the Eufloria brand. Dahlia's Botanicals www.dahliasbotanicals.org is another part of the Acacia portfolio, with a portion of sales from its U.S.D.A Certified Organic hemp product contributing to the Canna-Moms 501(3)c organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and, assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events circumstances after the date of this release. Information on the Acacia or MariJ Pharmaceuticals websites does not constitute a part of this release.

