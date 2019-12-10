Largest Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator Launches In Massachusetts

ecofarm is led by Executive Chairman Robert A. Sigel , former President and CEO of Millbrook Distribution Services, CEO Joshua Sigel , former Fortune 500 executive, food technology entrepreneur, and current Founder and CEO of Lasso Ventures, and CFO Liam Rafferty , formerly of Bain Capital; all Massachusetts natives whose joint experiences span wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, smart technology and finance.

Awarded Provisional Licenses from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, ecofarm will operate as a Tier 11 Marijuana Cultivator and Product Manufacturer in its 100,000 square foot facility. The build-out includes 55,000 square feet of cultivation space of a possible 100,000 square feet allowed by the Tier 11 license, a full-scale extraction lab, large commercial kitchen, and packaging area, allowing the company to produce cannabis flower and manufacturing edibles, tinctures and vaporizers for sale to licensed retailers. Upon completion of construction, ecofarm will represent more than 10% of the cultivation square footage operational in the state today.

"Massachusetts has become a leader in the medical and adult-use cannabis market, bringing our state safe access to quality cannabis for the first time in its history. At ecofarm, we are building an innovative and sustainable solution to cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution, leveraging our team's diverse experience to produce the highest quality cannabis products available while operating with integrity and focusing on having a lasting impact on the communities we serve," said Joshua Sigel.

ecofarm will chart a course toward a new standard of cannabis production, focusing on product quality while committing to limit its impact on the environment. The facility will generate over half of its electrical demand through the use of solar arrays and a combined heat and power system, implementing additional smart technologies such as LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC systems, automated environmental controls, and a large-scale water recapture system to be 70% more energy-efficient than traditional indoor cultivation operations.

Leading the planning and building design of ecofarm is acclaimed legacy cannabis operator and business development leader Jason Washington. Supporting the cultivation and extraction operations are renowned cultivators Bill Levers and Jeff Levers—co-founders of west coast cannabis brand, Beard Bros. Pharms. Advising on strategy and business development alongside Sigel and Washington is the award-winning, multi-state dispensary operator and serial entrepreneur Matthew Morgan. Guiding the team on it's social equity programs is nationally renowned advocate, Nina Parks. Product design expertise is further provided by dom pen vape creator Dominic Murphy, whose vaporizer is among the most-sold legal vapes in the U.S.

ecofarm has also secured a Host Community Agreement with Oxford, MA, to expand operations with its first of three potential retail locations, the most allowed by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

Based in Leicester, MA, ecofarm LLC is building the premier vertically integrated cannabis platform in Massachusetts and is one of the largest Provisionally Licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution operator in the state, and one of the largest indoor cultivation operations in the US. Subject to the completion of ecofarm's 100,000 square foot facility, the company will operate 55,000 square feet of cultivation space of a possible 100,000 square feet allowed by its Tier 11 Provisional license, supplying the highest quality cannabis flower, edibles, tinctures and vaporizers to over 10% of the adult-use market through up to three of its own retail outlets, and hundreds of other partner retail locations. ecofarm is driven by its relentless focus on operational excellence, sustainable business practices, customer-centric culture, and passion for ushering positive change within the communities it serves.

