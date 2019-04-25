Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Jacent

DENVER, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lariat Partners ("Lariat"), a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today the sale of Jacent, North America's leading retail merchandising expert, to Gridiron Capital.

Jacent was formed in 2016 by the merger of LaMi Products and ATA Retail Services, two pioneers in impulse merchandising with a combined 60 years of experience. Jacent sources, warehouses, ships, and stocks over 3,500 impulse items to more than 15,000 grocery stores across the US and Canada. The company creates strategic merchandising plans for each store–then places the ideal impulse items in the ideal locations, with follow-up re-ordering and re-stocking. In addition to the core impulse business, Jacent offers retail insights and services, such as audits and shelf stocking, to help stores run at peak efficiency. Visit http://jacentretail.com.

Lariat invested in Jacent in September, 2015 and under Lariat's ownership, completed two add-on acquisitions, more than doubling revenue, while expanding into new channels, including hardware, pharmacy and mass merchandise. In addition, the management team and systems have been expanded to create a scalable international platform.

Michael Dion, Jacent's founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jacent is a proven leader and a key partner to many of the leading retail and grocery chains, as well as independent operators, serving as an extension of their buying and merchandising departments. Since our partnership with Lariat we have more than doubled our revenue, become the market leader in grocery impulse merchandising, and are well-positioned to expand our growth strategy into new channels and beyond North America. We anticipate close collaboration with Gridiron Capital and look forward to working with them to continue our momentum."

Jay Coughlon, Co-founder and Managing Director of Lariat Partners, said, "Jacent's outstanding customer service and entrepreneurial culture made for a great platform for transformative growth. Michael and his team have been phenomenal partners. As retailers continue to seek new avenues for sales growth, particularly with displacement from e-commerce, Jacent has become an increasingly important partner. We are very pleased with the outcome of this successful investment and believe the company will continue its strong momentum with Gridiron Capital."

About Lariat Partners

Denver-based Lariat Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with business owners and entrepreneurs in the lower-middle market. With its CORE Investment Strategy targeting COnsolidations, COnsumables and REcurring revenue businesses, Lariat offers a differentiated approach to partnering with business owners and entrepreneurs and growing their middle market businesses. Using CORE, Lariat has invested in companies across many industries, including Food and Agribusiness, Energy and Environmental Services, Consumer Products and Services, Specialty Distribution, and Industrial Services. For more information, visit www.lariatpartners.net.

