Lariat: Where the Texas Hill Country Meets Modern Community Living

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the rolling terrain of Liberty Hill, Lariat is redefining what it means to live, play and connect in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. With its second phase of 579 homes now underway, this 706-acre master-planned community offers not just residences, but a lifestyle inspired by the natural beauty and charm of its surroundings.

"From the very beginning, we wanted to create a community that showcased the great Hill Country terrain and views," said Grant Rollo, Vice President of Randolph Texas Development, the developer of Lariat. "The land itself was magnificent, and our goal was to ensure that the natural charm of the property was woven into every element of the landscape."

Designed for Connection

Lariat isn't just about homes—it's about creating experiences that bring people together. From miles of community trails set to open in early 2025 to thoughtfully designed activity nodes, every detail of Lariat was crafted to encourage outdoor exploration and connection.

"Our client's vision was clear: they wanted to create spaces where residents would feel drawn outdoors, enjoying nature and each other's company," said Peter Dufrene, Associate Principal at RVi Planning + Landscape Architect. "That vision translated into trails, destinations and amenities that make every journey through the community compelling."

A centerpiece of this vision is Lariat's resident-exclusive amenity center. Dubbed "The Watering Hole" the center boasts a resort-style pool, splash pad, playground and even a fishing pond. But it's more than just a collection of features—it's a place where fun takes priority.

"The direction from Randolph Texas for the amenity center was simple: 'Make it so fun that kids don't want to leave.' That became our north star," said Dufrene. "The result is a space that's as functional as it is exciting, with something for everyone."

Home Sweet Home

For residents, Lariat is more than just a neighborhood—it feels like home in every sense of the word. Andrew Aerl and his family moved to Lariat in September 2024. They've quickly fallen in love with the community and its unique blend of Hill Country charm and neighborhood connectivity.

"Lariat is a very welcoming place," said Aerl. "It's a family-oriented community where everything, from the amenities to the neighbors, centers around the importance of family. You can feel that from the moment you step in."

One of their favorite spots is The Junction, a pavilion for events and gatherings near the pool, where Andrew and his wife recently celebrated their wedding. "We love it so much that we actually got married there!" he said.

Living in Lariat has given the Aerl family the perfect balance of peaceful, country living and a vibrant, connected neighborhood. "Life just feels simpler and more peaceful here," he explained. "It's easier to connect with neighbors and spend quality time with family. We couldn't be happier with our decision to live here."

Reflecting the Hill Country Spirit

In Lariat's new phase, homes are being built by some of the region's most respected homebuilders including CastleRock, Coventry, Drees, Highland, Perry and TriPointe. With prices starting in the $340s, these homes cater to a range of lifestyles, offering flexible living spaces, outdoor entertaining areas and custom design options.

"This second phase is a testament to Lariat's success and growing reputation as a community that balances small-town charm with modern convenience," said Rollo. "Families are drawn to the back-to-basics lifestyle we offer here, all while being just minutes from Georgetown, Leander and Cedar Park."

A Vision for Wholesome Living

Ultimately, Lariat is about creating a place where residents can unplug and reconnect—with nature, with neighbors and with themselves.

"Our hope is that Lariat inspires people to leave their devices behind," said Rollo. "If we've done our job right, residents will be so captivated by their surroundings that they'll focus on being present and building meaningful relationships."

Homes are available now in Phase One from award winning builders Ashton Woods, Chesmar, Landsea Homes, Perry and TriPointe. With amenities like community trails and a planned elementary school on the horizon, Lariat is poised to continue its mission of blending natural beauty with a vibrant sense of community.

For more information on Lariat, visit lariatlibertyhill.com or call 512.720.5734.

SOURCE Randolph Texas Development