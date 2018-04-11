VOORHEES, N.J., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Larisa Tenberg, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at Tenberg Law Offices, LLC.

Tenberg Law Offices, LLC is an immigration law firm that specializes in providing counsel and representation to corporations as well as individuals with immigration needs. Devoted to providing their clients with quality legal services, the law firm lends a compassionate approach in assisting their clients with their legal issues. An Avvo Client Choice Award recipient for four consecutive years, the law firm has "devised a system of dealing with the USCIS, DHS and immigration courts in order to reach the desirable results." Attributing their success to their phenomenal client base, the firm promises to fight "aggressively for every case" while ensuring that their clients receive the "largest possible compensation" for their injuries.

Amassing over twenty years of experience in the field of Law, Tenberg is a prominent professional within the legal industry. Throughout her career, Tenberg has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Immigration Law, Family Law, Business Law, and Personal Injury Law. In addition, Tenberg is well versed in family based employment including based immigration, investment immigration, asylum and protection from deportation.

Throughout her academic career, Tenberg graduated from Temple University, School of Law with academic honors.

To further her professional development, Tenberg is an affiliate of several organizations including the Association of American Trial Lawyers, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Association, and American immigration Lawyers Association.

Charitable to various organizations, Tenberg is an avid volunteer at the Welcome Center of Philadelphia advising where she consults new immigrants about their legal rights.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Tenberg was the recipient of the American Institute of legal counsel's 10 Best Attorney's and The National Advocates Top 100 Lawyers.

