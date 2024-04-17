Lark Brewing Co. Opens New Farm Brewery in Aldie, VA

ALDIE, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated farm brewery in Aldie, VA. Beer lovers, food enthusiasts, wine aficionados, and community members are invited to experience the vibrant atmosphere and exceptional offerings at their newly launched establishment in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Situated just off Route 15 (24205 James Monroe Hwy) in Aldie, VA, Lark Brewing Co. is poised to become a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike. With a dedication to crafting outstanding craft beers and providing a welcoming and memorable experience for all, the brewery promises an unforgettable experience from the moment you step through our doors.

"At Lark Brewing Co., we're passionate about creating more than just great beer; we're dedicated to fostering a sense of community and family," says Kat Huff, Director of Operations and Hospitality. "Our team has poured their hearts into every aspect of this brewery, from the carefully curated beer and wine selections to the inviting atmosphere. We can't wait to share it with our guests."

Highlights of Lark Brewing Co. include:

Exceptional Beverages : Explore our diverse selection of craft beers, Virginia -inspired wines, ciders and seltzers.

: Explore our diverse selection of craft beers, -inspired wines, ciders and seltzers. Delectable Food Menu : Indulge in a mouthwatering array of dishes thoughtfully crafted to complement our beer, wine and cider offerings, such as spicy garlic wings, Lark Burger, Hot Honey Pepperoni Flatbread, OCR Chicken Sandwich and much more!

: Indulge in a mouthwatering array of dishes thoughtfully crafted to complement our beer, wine and cider offerings, such as spicy garlic wings, Lark Burger, Hot Honey Pepperoni Flatbread, OCR Chicken Sandwich and much more! Inviting Atmosphere : Relax and unwind in our spacious tap room, featuring cozy fireplaces, ample seating, and a warm, welcoming ambiance that makes you feel right at home. Our two outdoor pavilions, firepits and open spaces allow for guests to enjoy special moments with their friends, family and co-workers.

: Relax and unwind in our spacious tap room, featuring cozy fireplaces, ample seating, and a warm, welcoming ambiance that makes you feel right at home. Our two outdoor pavilions, firepits and open spaces allow for guests to enjoy special moments with their friends, family and co-workers. Family and Pet-Friendly Environment : Lark Brewing Co. welcomes guests of all ages, including furry companions, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the festivities together. After all, family is everything.

: Lark Brewing Co. welcomes guests of all ages, including furry companions, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the festivities together. After all, family is everything. Community Support: Each quarter, Lark Brewing will select a local charity to support. A portion of sales of a certain beer will be directed to charity. The first quarter of 2024, the charity partner is the Friends of Homeless Animals in Loudoun County, Virginia (www.Foha.org).

As Lark Brewing Co. opens its doors to the public (open daily at 11:00 AM), the team looks forward to serving as a hub for the local community and beyond.

For more information about Lark Brewing Co. and to plan your visit, please visit our website at www.larkbrewingco.com .

About Lark Brewing Co.: Lark Brewing Co. is a newly established farm brewery located in Aldie, VA. With a focus on crafting exceptional craft beers and providing a welcoming atmosphere for all, Lark Brewing Co. aims to become a cherished destination for beer enthusiasts and community members alike. For more information, please visit www.larkbrewingco.com .

