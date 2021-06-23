Lark Health Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, a virtual chronic disease prevention and management platform, today announced the additions of three new hires to its leadership team: Andrew Reeves, former Chief Commercial Officer at BioIQ, joins as Chief Revenue Officer; Melissa Ross, former Chief Operating Officer at VisiQuate, joins as Vice President of Strategic Operations; and Sue Singer, former Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Rally Health joins as Vice President of Product Management and Technology Operations. The three leadership team members will use their expertise to support Lark's internal operations and reach new populations looking to manage and prevent chronic conditions.

"The past year has underscored the urgent need for affordable, personalized virtual care solutions, and meeting this challenge will require the best talent that our industry has to offer," said Julia Hu, co-founder and CEO of Lark. "Andrew, Melissa, and Sue are leaders in their respective fields that bring a depth of experience to Lark, and I am looking forward to working together as we continue to build a better future for chronic care."

Andrew Reeves will serve as Lark's Chief Revenue Officer and is responsible for all client-facing teams across the organization. Before joining the Lark team, he was the Chief Commercial Officer with BioIQ, where he was instrumental during a period of significant growth. He also served a 12-year tenure at Cigna where he was the Chief Distribution Officer for the Enterprise Sales Effectiveness group and the Chief Operating Officer and Market Manager for the Medicare Advantage business.



will serve as Lark's Chief Revenue Officer and is responsible for all client-facing teams across the organization. Before joining the Lark team, he was the Chief Commercial Officer with BioIQ, where he was instrumental during a period of significant growth. He also served a 12-year tenure at Cigna where he was the Chief Distribution Officer for the Enterprise Sales Effectiveness group and the Chief Operating Officer and Market Manager for the Medicare Advantage business. Melissa Ross will serve as Lark's Vice President of Strategic Operations, working to prepare the company for rapid growth and scale on key initiatives while driving continuous improvement. She has been leading innovation in the healthcare and technology space for over 25 years and previously served as Chief Operating Officer at VisiQuate, a healthcare revenue cycle advanced analytics, workflow, and automation company. She also co-founded BRIIA.io, an accelerator program for AI startups. She spent more than a decade in business development, operations, client management, and engineering leadership positions at MedeAnalytics, the largest pure play healthcare analytics firm, while they scaled from a small start-up to over 500 employees, and eventual acquisition.



will serve as Lark's Vice President of Strategic Operations, working to prepare the company for rapid growth and scale on key initiatives while driving continuous improvement. She has been leading innovation in the healthcare and technology space for over 25 years and previously served as Chief Operating Officer at VisiQuate, a healthcare revenue cycle advanced analytics, workflow, and automation company. She also co-founded BRIIA.io, an accelerator program for AI startups. She spent more than a decade in business development, operations, client management, and engineering leadership positions at MedeAnalytics, the largest pure play healthcare analytics firm, while they scaled from a small start-up to over 500 employees, and eventual acquisition. Sue Singer will serve as Lark's Vice President of Product Management and Technology Operations and will drive product strategy, vision development, and operating cadences to support rapid company growth and new partners on-boarding. She is an experienced executive leader with a demonstrated history of success at optimizing product strategy and development, business operations, and stakeholder communications. Prior to joining Lark, she was Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Rally Health, helping the company grow and scale product delivery as it was acquired by Unitedhealth Group. Before that, she worked at Linden Lab, the Corporate Executive Board, and founded a boutique consulting firm focused on web-based solutions delivery.

This announcement comes on the heels of Lark announcing two major additions to the leadership team, Anita Nair-Hartman as Chief Strategy Officer and Mitchel Harad as Vice President of Consumer Marketing. Over the past year, Lark more than doubled its team to help address the scaling needs of its health plan partners. The surge was mainly from increasing its technologists and data scientists that are scaling the A.I. and enrollment platforms.

About Lark

Lark Health is the leading integrated chronic disease prevention and management platform, using proven A.I., expert coaching, and smart connected devices to deliver better health outcomes at scale. Lark uses cutting edge conversational AI and connected health monitors to provide real-time, one-on-one counseling to help members make healthier choices, manage their conditions, and when necessary, reach expert nurses and coaches to make changes to medication or handle a significant blood sugar event, for example. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), Behavioral Health Program, Diabetes Care Program, and Hypertension Management Program have served nearly 2 million members, and have demonstrated clinically validated outcomes. Lark's DPP, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received CDC Full Recognition. Lark works with many of the largest health plans, PBMs, health systems, and self-insured employers to help their members live healthier lives. Founded by CEO Julia Hu and CTO Jeff Zira in 2011, the company has won numerous awards including having been named to Fierce Healthcare's Fierce15 list in 2020. To learn more, visit www.lark.com.

Press Contact:

Dori Zweig

[email protected]

SOURCE Lark Health

Related Links

http://www.lark.com

