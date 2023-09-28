Lark Health Expands Weight Management Program to Support Guided GLP-1 Care Delivery

Dr. Peter Antall, former Amwell CMO, joins Lark as Chief Medical Officer and President, Medical Networks as part of clinical expansion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, the leading conversational-AI health coaching platform for the prevention and management of chronic conditions serving more than 2 million patients, announced today the expansion of its personalized weight management solutions to include an enhanced set of services designed to support employers and health plans through the unprecedented employee demand for GLP-1 medications.

Since GLP-1s are not right for everyone and require comprehensive support for lasting success, Lark's unique approach to GLP-1 management includes a tailored combination of responsible clinical screening and prescribing, ongoing clinical management, and industry-leading behavior change coaching that's available 24/7. As part of this approach, Lark will now offer three new programs – the Healthy Weight program, GLP-1 Companion program, and Clinician-Guided Step Therapy program – all of which leverage the sustained behavior change, lifestyle management, and remote patient monitoring Lark is known for.

is our comprehensive support program for those taking GLP-1 medications. In addition to coaching on lifestyle modification, the program includes side effect management, medication adherence support, and clinical escalations as necessary. Clinician-Guided Step Therapy is our program to provide access to end-to-end clinician-led therapy, offering insurance navigation, prescription management, lab monitoring, and ongoing management to ensure continuity of care.

These expanded offerings build upon Lark's long and proven track record as one of the largest diabetes prevention programs (DPP) and weight loss providers for health plans, ensuring personalized support for every member, regardless of where they are in their health journey. Lark's DPP is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-recognized lifestyle change program and has received Full Recognition, the CDC's highest level of certification.

To support the expansion, Lark also announced the addition of Dr. Peter Antall, Chief Medical Officer and President, Medical Networks to the team. Dr. Antall is an experienced leader in developing and creating virtual care teams having previously served as Amwell's Provider Network President and Chief Medical Officer where he established and managed the telehealth medical network.

"The ecosystem is experiencing a paradigm shift in managing and treating obesity as a chronic condition," said Dr. Antall. "GLP-1 drugs are an important part of how we manage obesity; however, providing support with behavior change and drug management are equally important components. I am excited to join an organization like Lark, which has been at the forefront of delivering personalized care by leveraging digital technology and AI in supporting consumers in prevention and management of chronic conditions. These new programs will support our healthcare partners in driving better care to members."

"Whether it's AI or now, GLP-1s, Lark is always focused on being a responsible partner when it comes to navigating the health care industry's biggest disrupters. We are excited to expand our capabilities to support the appropriate use and effectiveness of these game changing new medications," said Julia Hu, Lark CEO and Co-Founder. "Our track record of using tech and AI to help more than 2 million patients with coaching and education to prevent or manage chronic conditions gives us a strong foundation. Adding Dr. Antall to our team ensures that Lark can also give each patient consultation and support from providers to complement our digital personalized coaching and monitoring. We believe this expansion will help more people achieve better results and a better quality of life."

Lark offerings continue to demonstrate industry-leading results. Earlier this summer, a study in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine established Lark as the first digital health solution to show improvement in patient cardiac self-efficacy scores. Additional research in Obesity Science and Practice found that Lark's scalable, conversational AI DPP leads to a reduction in staffing needs and improved cost savings.

Lark's weight management suite of services is available now. For more information, visit Lark.com.

