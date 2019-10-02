Lark Health Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, a chronic disease prevention and management platform, today announced it was named to CB Insight's inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms. Lark CEO Julia Hu is speaking at the event this morning.

"More than half of all Americans manage a chronic condition, which drives most of our nation's health care costs. The scale of the problem is massive, and to solve it, we need to tap into AI to deliver personalized care to individuals managing these complicated conditions every day, wherever they are," said Lark CEO Julia Hu. "We built Lark to help people get compassionate, effective care around the clock, right on their smartphone. We're honored to be named to the Digital Health 150 among so many other innovative companies trying to solve the big challenges in our health care system."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.



"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Lark has demonstrated the effectiveness of its approach to managing chronic conditions. The company has released results across its CDC recognized Diabetes Prevention Program, its Diabetes Management Program, and its Hypertension program this year.

A joint analysis with Omron Healthcare, Inc. found that Lark's real-time coaching through AI coupled with a connected home blood pressure monitoring device led to an average blood pressure reduction of 8.4/6.4 mm Hg over six months.

Earlier this year, Lark released the results from a study of its Diabetes Management Program that found, after an average of four months, users reported a significant reduction in A1c levels of 1.1 points, from 8.5 to 7.4 percent.

In April, the results of a year-long study of its digital Diabetes Prevention Program found adults over the age of 50 decreased risk for developing type 2 diabetes and experienced an average weight loss of 4.3 percent when completing the year-long program.

Lark Health is the leading chronic disease prevention and management platform using proven, AI health coaching and smart, connected devices to deliver better outcomes at scale. Lark uses cutting edge AI and connected health monitors, which can escalate to live nurses, to provide real-time, personalized, 24/7 support and counseling to help users make healthier choices and manage their conditions. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), Wellness Program, Diabetes Care Program, and Hypertension Program have served nearly 2 million members, and have demonstrated clinically validated outcomes published in 11 peer-reviewed journals, analyst reports, and papers. Lark's DPP, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received CDC Full Recognition. Lark works with some of the largest health plans, PBMs, and self-insured employers to help their members live healthier lives. Founded by CEO Julia Hu in 2011, the company was named "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World" alongside Uber and AirBnB, and Google's "Best of the Year". To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

