Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Recognized by American Heart Association for Excellence in Stroke Care

The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke SILVER Plus with Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for demonstrating commitment to delivering evidence-based, life-saving stroke care.

Award reflects hospital's commitment to delivering evidence-based, life-saving stroke care.

HIALEAH, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs has received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke SILVER Plus quality achievement award, recognizing the hospital's commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive timely, appropriate treatment in line with the latest research-based guidelines, helping save lives and reduce disability.

Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association's 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked by a clot or ruptures, cutting off blood and oxygen to brain tissue and causing brain cells to die. Early detection and rapid treatment are critical to improving survival, minimizing disability, and supporting faster recovery.

Get With The Guidelines brings the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association into hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care aligns with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program designed to improve the quality of stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of stroke and help prevent death.

"Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines," said Yoely Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs. "Get With The Guidelines helps our teams put proven science into practice every day. Research shows this approach can support better recovery, with the ultimate goal of helping people in Hialeah live longer, healthier lives."

To qualify for the award, participating hospitals must demonstrate a sustained commitment to providing quality stroke care. Beyond following clinical treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also provide education to help patients manage their recovery and ongoing health at home.

"We are proud to recognize Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs for its commitment to caring for people experiencing stroke," said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. "Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, including a greater likelihood of being discharged home, fewer readmissions, and lower mortality rates, a meaningful benefit for health care systems, families and communities."

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs also received the American Heart Association's Target: Type 2 Diabetes™ Honor Roll award. The Target: Type 2 Diabetes initiative helps ensure that stroke patients with Type 2 diabetes, who may face a higher risk of complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care during hospitalization.

About Get With The Guidelines®

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and speeding recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 18 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

About Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus is a 247 bed acute inpatient statutory teaching hospital. It delivers complex services to patients in the community, including a Specialty Pharmacy, STEMI Center, and Comprehensive Stroke Center. The hospital is located in Hialeah, Florida and is affiliated with Larkin Health System.

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SOURCE Larkin Health System