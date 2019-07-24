Larkin Hoffman Selects Casepoint to Replace Ipro Eclipse in Master Services Agreement

TYSONS, Va., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint LLC, a leader in enterprise eDiscovery technology, announced today it has been selected by Larkin Hoffman, a Minneapolis-based law firm with over 75 attorneys, to replace the firm's on-premise eDiscovery technology with Casepoint's advanced, cloud-based eDiscovery platform. The selection was the result of an extensive evaluation process of several web-based SaaS eDiscovery platforms. Larkin Hoffman previously used Ipro Eclipse for the firm's litigation support needs, including data ingestion, processing, review and production. Casepoint will provide comprehensive eDiscovery products and services to the firm in a web-based platform that offers customizable client support, invoicing and reporting.

"We wanted a platform with top-caliber technology to support our litigation teams, but one that is also user-friendly and intuitive to ensure that our attorneys and case teams actually use it," said Dwight Ludvigson, Litigation Support Manager at Larkin Hoffman. "Casepoint eDiscovery and Casepoint's professional services team will serve as an extension of our in-house team. This will allow our attorneys to streamline their practice by leveraging the best technology and resources in support of our clients."

The selection of Casepoint eDiscovery was based on several key factors. Larkin Hoffman was pleased with Casepoint eDiscovery's intuitive interface and its ability to support self-service functionality for the full EDRM life cycle. The firm was also impressed with Casepoint's team of professionals and the customized level of support provided. Other factors included Casepoint's competitive pricing, its robust technology and its ongoing product enhancements.

Larkin Hoffman expects the transition to Casepoint will result in long-term cost savings and significant new workflow efficiencies for case teams. Casepoint will collaborate with the firm to customize its IT infrastructure for overall compatibility and will support the generation of customized invoices and reports.

"We recognize that Casepoint is an industry leader in technology for law firms," said Mark Brauch, Larkin Hoffman's Director of Information Services and Past President of the Minnesota Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA). "We look forward to benefiting from their guidance on best practices, including billing and cost recapture for technology support and workflow efficiencies, so we can provide the most efficient and cost-effective legal representation for our clients."

"Casepoint is pleased to partner with Larkin Hoffman, one of the Midwest region's premier law firms," said Barbara Klas, Esq., Director of Account Management at Casepoint. "The firm is well-known for its exceptional lawyers who represent great clients. It's refreshing that a firm that has been around as long as Larkin recognizes the importance of comprehensive, cutting-edge eDiscovery technology to ensure cost-effective and progressive legal representation for their clients."

As a company that focuses on continuous innovation, Casepoint has introduced a number of industry "firsts" over the years. The company introduced the first comprehensive platform to seamlessly integrate every phase of discovery. It was also the first with analytics, AI (artificial intelligence) and TAR (technology assisted review) capabilities seamlessly built into its advanced cloud-based architecture. Already the fastest platform in the industry, Casepoint eDiscovery has doubled its speed and is leaping ahead of its own innovation with features like native cloud architecture, built-in AI for early case assessment and review, auto-provisioning, auto-scaling and web API architecture.

For more information on switching to Casepoint from any platform, visit this page.

About Casepoint LLC

Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms, and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 10 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether SaaS, on-premise, or hybrid, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built-in. Simple, elegant, and intuitive, Casepoint represents the next generation of litigation technology that will empower your global legal team.

About Larkin Hoffman LLP

Larkin Hoffman provides counsel to a wide variety of ‎organizations, from ‎small businesses and nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies, in ‎many areas of practice including ‎corporate and governance matters, litigation, real ‎estate, government relations, labor and employment, intellectual property, ‎information technology, ‎franchising and taxation. The firm also serves the needs of individuals in many ‎areas ‎including trusts and estates, personal injury and family law.

Media Contact:

Shana Graham

Plat4orm PR

206-661-6336

shana@plat4orm.com

SOURCE Casepoint, LLC

Related Links

http://www.casepoint.com

