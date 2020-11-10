Larktale, An Innovative Baby Gear Brand, Enters The Kid's Toy Industry With The All New scoobi™ 5-in-1 Scooter

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larktale, a rapidly growing baby gear brand that gives active parents the ability to easily integrate their baby into everyday life, is proud to announce the launch of their new kid's toy, the scoobi™ 5-in-1 Convertible Scooter. The first of its kind, the scoobi provides users with 5 different rider options in one innovative product – serving as a Balance Bike, 3-Wheeled Ride-On, a Tricycle, 2-Wheeled Scooter and a 3-Wheeled Scooter. Made from recyclable materials and available now on Larktale.com, the scoobi's unique functionality keeps children of different ages and stages on-the-go (up to 5 years old), allowing families to remain active as their kids continue to grow.

"At Larktale, we strive to develop multi-functional products that families can enjoy through many years and/or multiple kids," states Larktale's CEO, Mark Zehfuss. "Our new scoobi convertible Scooter offers several rider modes that are suitable for a variety of life stages; and we made it easy to transition between each mode in less than a minute with no tools necessary," Zehfuss adds.

In Tricycle, Balance Bike and 3-Wheeled Ride-On modes, the scoobi is suitable for children up to 3 years old and 35 lbs. The 3-Wheeled Ride-On mode is great for newbie riders who need a little extra stability while learning to ride before they graduate to Balance Bike mode. A simple push-button system with numbered indicators shows the user how to position the wheels for each rider mode. The pedals for the Tricycle mode are conveniently stored on the scoobi for easy transitions on-the-go and can be installed in seconds.

To transition from newbie rider modes to scooter mode, the seat flips up with the push of a button to become the front shield of the scooter. The 2-wheel and 3-wheel scooter modes are suitable for children up to 5 years old and 48.5 lbs. and feature an adjustable handlebar for growing kids, a non-skid tread footplate and a foot brake for added stopping power. A cupholder is included and is accessible in all five rider modes.

Key Features of the scoobi include:

No tools necessary to assemble or convert between rider modes

5-in-1 system converts between Tricycle, Balance Bike, Ride-On, 3-Wheel Scooter and 2-Wheel Scooter modes

Scooter and Balance Bike modes offer a 3-wheeled option for added stability for new learners

Push-button system converts quickly between rider modes, while clear numbered indicators allow you to easily switch the wheel positioning

Foot brake for added control in Scooter modes

Non-skid tread on footplate provides extra security

Store Tricycle pedals right on the scoobi for convenience (great for on-the-go transitions)

3 position handlebar height in Scooter modes

Made from recyclable materials

Cup holder included

The scoobi is offered in 4 bright colors - Freshwater Blue, Barossa Red, Clovelly Yellow and Biscay Green. The convertible scooter launched November 1st on Larktale.com at a special $99.99 MSRP for a limited time for holiday shoppers.

For more information on Larktale, please visit www.larkale.com.

About Larktale:

Larktale is an innovative stroller brand that gives young parents the ability to integrate their baby into everyday life with ease. Larktale is comprised of a team of veterans in the juvenile industry who are known for developing award-winning juvenile products. Larktale creates strollers and stroller accessories geared toward young parents who want to maintain their active and independent lifestyles while bringing baby along for the ride. Larktale is based in Richmond, VA.

SOURCE Larktale

Related Links

http://www.larkale.com

