Larktale, An Innovative Baby Gear Brand, Launches The All-New Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larktale, an innovative stroller brand that gives active parents the ability to easily integrate their baby into everyday life, is proud to announce the launch of its new Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon. Designed for growing kids with places to go, Larktale's Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon has interior seating for two passengers. Available now at retailers nationwide, and on Larktale.com, the Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon offers several features and accessories to keep children six months and up, safe, while allowing parents to remain active this summer.

"The goal of Larktale has always been to develop a brand of strollers and innovative products that empower parents to go out in the world and create unforgettable stories," states Larktale's CEO, Mark Zehfuss. "Our new Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon is designed to keep the whole family's needs top of mind while maintaining each child's comfort as their family enjoys an active lifestyle outdoors," Zehfuss adds.

Larktale's Caravan™ has interior seating for two passengers and is suitable for children six months up to 50 pounds per seat. Retailing at $399.99, its easy maneuverability allows parents to incorporate more activities into their life with children, such as sporting events, outdoor festivals, farmers markets, camping, and the beach. The Caravan™ offers patented reclining seats to accommodate a naptime schedule and a drop-down footwell. A patented flip-down seat feature creates the option to cover the footwell for a flat-supportive base suitable for hauling cargo or to let children stretch their legs. Optional sun canopies (sold separately) feature built in rain and bug covers so you are always ready no matter what mother nature might surprise you with.

The Larktale Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon is packed full of features such as:

Comfortable padded seats that individually recline for each passenger's preference and comfort

Drop-down footwell allows children a more natural seating position while the easy-clean footwell zipper quickly releases dirt and debris from the footwell area

Convenient flip-down seat provides the option for a supportive flat base inside the stroller/wagon, perfect for hauling cargo or provide a comfortable flat seating position for children to stretch out

Folds in seconds using just one hand, with a belt lock to keep the stroller/wagon folded during transportation or storage

Adjustable handlebar with leatherette details suitable for users of all heights

Accessible front pull bar so the stroller/wagon can be pushed or pulled with ease

Large, puncture-proof, all-terrain tires with lockable swivel front wheels

All-wheel suspension system absorbs road bumps

Large storage basket with separate vented zippered compartment holds numerous outdoor essentials. Folds away when not in use

Rear storage organizer with zippered pockets for personal items

Interior pocket organizer keeps passengers' toys, books, drinks and more, close at hand

Adjustable 5-point safety harness with comfortable shoulder pads

Flip-flop friendly brake

Cup holder included

In addition to the Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon's many features, Larktale offers custom accessories for the Caravan, including the Sun Canopy Set ($99.99). Sold separately and available in four colors, the multi-purpose sun canopies are available as a set of two that attach to protect each seat individually with a UPF50+ rating. Each sun canopy set features built-in protective rain and bug covers that extend over the entire stroller/wagon but cleverly stow away when not in use. Also available is a Rain/Wind Cover ($39.99) exclusively designed for the stroller/wagon - The rain/wind cover safely encloses the stroller/wagon in a clear-view water repellant cover that helps protect seated passengers or cargo from wind, rain or other inclement weather. The cover requires the use of the sun canopy set and attaches in seconds.

For more information on Larktale, please visit www.larkale.com. For further info/images on the Larktale Caravan™ Stroller/Wagon, a list of retailers, or for an interview with Larktale CEO, Mark Zehfuss, please send all inquiries to: Hubb House PR | [email protected].

About Larktale:

Larktale is a innovative stroller brand that gives young parents the ability to integrate their baby into everyday life with ease. Larktale is comprised of a team of juvenile industry veterans, known for developing award-winning juvenile products. Larktale creates strollers and stroller accessories that are geared towards young parents who want to maintain their active and independent lifestyle while bringing baby along for the ride. Larktale is based in Richmond, VA.

SOURCE Larktale

Related Links

https://larktale.com

