Larktale, An Innovative Stroller Brand, Launches Universal Tech Accessories

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Larktale, an innovative stroller brand that gives young parents the ability to easily integrate their baby into everyday life, is proud to announce the launch of their new line of tech-based accessories designed to be used on strollers and beyond. Currently available, Larktale's four tech accessories include a Solar Charger, Travel Soundbar, Mini Bluetooth Speaker, and combination Stroller Fan & Mister . These modern accessories for tech-savvy parents are built for universal use across all stroller brands and are designed to be compact, making "on-the-go" easy and fun for young, active parents.

"In Larktale's mission of connecting with young, active parents, our goal with introducing tech accessories is to show the innovation and versatility of the brand's product expansion, while keeping parents' needs top-of-mind," states Larktale's CEO, Mark Zehfuss. "Larktale is going beyond the realm of just baby strollers and essential accessories to become a multi-dimensional brand in our efforts to meet the needs of on-the-go parents," Zehfuss adds.

With the launch of the Larktale Tech Accessories, Larktale aims to seamlessly integrate useful and fun technology into daily activities from baby and beyond. All tech accessories feature a universal mount that is compatible with strollers, wheelchairs, boats, beach chairs and more, allowing you to take your tech wherever your adventures lead you.

Solar Charger (Universal Fit) :

The Larktale Solar Charger uses the sun's power to charge up to two USB connected devices. Retailing at $39.99, the easy-to-use solar panel mounts to stroller's handlebar allowing users to plug in a mobile phone, tablet, Bluetooth speaker or any other USB devices that need a quick charge on the go. Made with a compact and lightweight design, the universal clamp mounts to most round or square tubing found on strollers, wheelchairs, beach chairs, boats and more, while the included carabiner allows you to clip the solar charger to diaper bags, backpacks and other apparel.

Travel Soundbar (Universal Fit):

The Larktale Soundbar clips onto your stroller's handlebar, bumper bar, your diaper bag and more to stream audio while on the go. Retailing at $39.99, users simply pair the Soundbar with any Bluetooth enabled device to easily stream music, audio books, podcasts and more for families on the go. The Mini Soundbar is compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices and pairs with ease for excellent sound quality. Equipped with a Carabiner clip to attach on to strollers, diaper bags, back packs and more.

Mini Bluetooth Speaker (Universal Fit):

The Larktale Mini Stroller Speaker mounts to a stroller's handlebar to stream music, audio books, podcasts and more. Retailing at $29.99, simply pair the speaker with your Bluetooth enabled device to stream audio for parent and/or child on the go. The Bluetooth Speaker is compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices and pairs with ease. Go beyond strollers - it's compact and lightweight design and universal clip mounts to most round or square tubing found on devices like wheelchairs, beach chairs, boats and more.

Stroller Fan and Mister (Universal Fit):

The Larktale Stroller Fan helps keep parents and baby cool in warmer weather. Retailing at $49.99, the Stroller Fan easily mounts to a stroller's handlebar or bumper bar using a universal clamp to help keep users comfortable on the go in heat and humidity. This Stroller Fan offers three fan speed settings, a refillable water reservoir for an optional misting feature and the fan's handlebar also doubles as a power bank to charge USB devices on the go. Go beyond baby - The universal clamp also mounts to most round or square tubing found on wheelchairs, beach chairs, boats and more.

For more information on Larktale, please visit www.larktale.com For further info/images, or for an interview with Larktale CEO, Mark Zehfuss, please send all inquiries to: Hubb House PR | Lindsay@HubbHousePR.com.

About Larktale:

Larktale is a innovative stroller brand that gives young parents the ability to integrate their baby into everyday life with ease. Larktale is comprised of a team of juvenile industry veterans, known for developing award-winning juvenile products. Larktale creates strollers and stroller accessories that are geared towards young parents who want to maintain their active and independent lifestyle while bringing baby along for the ride. Larktale is based in Richmond, VA.

SOURCE Larktale

