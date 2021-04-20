Larktale Launches the First Self-Folding Stroller - the autofold™

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larktale, a multiple award-winning baby gear brand that gives active parents the ability to easily integrate their baby into everyday life, has now produced the easiest folding stroller on the market: the autofold™. True to its name, the autofold stroller folds automatically, when activated by the user, with just the flick of the handlebar. Safely using kinetic energy, and no springs or motors, the autofold's jaw-dropping technology folds down the stroller into an unexpectedly small self-standing package that can be picked up with just one-hand.

"Larktale's mission has always been to help make parents' lives easier as they navigate the world of parenthood," states Larktale's CEO, Mark Zehfuss. "An easy-to-fold stroller is at the top of every parents' wish list," Zehfuss adds, "the autofold's self-folding feature ticks that box with ease, but it also includes other essential features like a full-recline, a UV protective sun canopy, multiple accessories included and a taller and roomier seat, ensuring comfort for the tallest of toddlers, despite the autofold's compact size.

Weighing in at under 20 lbs. and suitable for children from birth up to 55 lbs., the autofold is also a practical full-featured stroller, beyond its easy-fold system and compact footprint. Standard features include a full recline angle with vented seat top to increase airflow in the seat, a large expandable UPF50+ rated sun canopy with peek-a-boo window, an adjustable foot well, one-hand steering, multiple storage compartments, front wheel suspension, and the cup holder, bumper bar and snack tray are all included. For newborns, the autofold offers Larktale's celebrated newborn foot barrier, which safely cocoons the baby in the fully reclined seat, complete with a cozy newborn head hugger. In addition to its ultra-convenient fold, the autofold includes a handy in-seat carry strap and a removeable shoulder strap so users can carry their stroller hands-free while on the go. And despite its compact footprint, the autofold boasts a taller and wider seat to accommodate growing toddlers.

Key Features of the autofold include:

Automatically folds into a standing ultra-compact package with just the flick of the handlebar. Safely folds down using kinetic energy – no springs or motors

Auto-lock keep stroller folded for transportation and storage

Convenient carry handle and shoulder strap included

Multi-position reclining seat to a full-flat position that is suitable for a newborn

Vented seat top with optional-use weather cover encourages airflow within the reclined seat

Large expandable UPF50+ rated sun canopy with pop-out visor

Peek-a-boo window in canopy with magnetic closures

Adjustable multi-position footrest supports the smallest of legs

Newborn foot barrier safely cocoons baby in the reclined seat and stows away when not in use

Large under seat storage basket and seat back pocket

Lockable swivel front wheels and front wheel suspension system

Safety wrist strap to help maintain hand contact with your stroller

Cup holder, bumper bar, snack tray and newborn head hugger included

The autofold is offered in 4 colors - Freshwater Blue, Barossa Red, Byron Black and Nightcliff Stone. This ground-breaking stroller is available now through retailers nationwide and on Larktale.com for $299.99. A car seat adapter is available (sold separately for $24.99) to transform the autofold into a travel system using Maxi Cosi, Nuna and Clek infant car seats.

For more information on Larktale and the autofold, please visit www.larkale.com. To watch the autofold in action, visit https://www.youtube.com/Larktale.

About Larktale:

Larktale is an innovative stroller brand that gives young parents the ability to integrate their baby into everyday life with ease. Larktale is comprised of a team of veterans in the juvenile industry who are known for developing award-winning juvenile products. Larktale creates strollers and stroller accessories geared toward young parents who want to maintain their active and independent lifestyles while bringing baby along for the ride. Larktale is based in Richmond, VA.

