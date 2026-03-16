Laronix Launches Voice Restoration Study for ICU Patients at Greater Baltimore Medical Center

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laronix, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology (MedTech) company and industry-leading innovator in voice restoration technologies, and the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) announced the launch of an investigational study of Laronix MIRA Voice to restore voice capabilities for intensive care unit (ICU) patients.

MIRA Voice has enabled laryngectomy patients with permanent voice loss to generate speech. This investigational study, to be performed by the multidisciplinary team at Milton J. Dance Jr. Head and Neck Center at GBMC, is designed to assess the efficacy and potential of the device for patients who experience voice loss following tracheostomy or ICU intubation. Results will also serve as developmental feedback for MIRA Voice AI, the next product in Laronix's pipeline, which uses state-of-the-art AI to recreate a patient's original voice.

"This is the first study to explore the use of MIRA Voice, a next-generation artificial larynx, as a potential treatment for ICU voice loss," Mousa Ahmadi, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of Laronix, said. "ICU-related voice loss is a significant, untreated global health issue, and we believe MIRA can enable ICU patients to communicate in a critical care environment. Laronix is pleased to collaborate with the Milton J. Dance Jr. Center for this study."

More than six million patients in the U.S are admitted to ICUs annually, and up to 40% are placed on mechanical ventilation (intubation), rendering them effectively voiceless. It is estimated addressing communication barriers with ICU patients could lead to up to $1.4 billion in cost savings each year.

The study, with anticipated completion by mid-2026, will involve approximately 12 patients and test the effectiveness of MIRA Voice in enabling patients to express their immediate needs as well as sustain casual conversation. In addition, the study will measure MIRA Voice improvements to the efficiency and workflow of ICU care teams.

"Voice loss is a significant issue in ICUs. When patients are placed on mechanical ventilation and intubated or receive tracheostomies, they are unable to speak or respond to clinician questions and effectively communicate their needs. This results in a considerable amount of time being spent by our clinicians trying to understand and communicate with patients," said Bushra Lohrasbi, MA, CCC-SLP, speech-language pathologist with the Milton J. Dance Center at GBMC and the study's primary investigator. "Technological advances, such as MIRA Voice, provide patients with more effective and convenient voice restoration tools and may potentially facilitate verbal communication, reduce the amount of time and frustration spent in miscommunication, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care."

The Milton J. Dance Head and Neck Center, located within GBMC, is renowned for its comprehensive approach to rehabilitation and patient care, specializing in therapies that span physical, emotional, and psychological healing.

Laronix and the Milton J. Dance Jr. Center began collaborating in 2024 with AVA Voice, Laronix's pioneering non-invasive voice solution designed specifically for laryngectomy patients. This collaboration made GBMC the first certified healthcare institution globally to offer this innovative technology, underscoring its commitment to enhancing patient care and improving quality of life for those affected by voice loss. The AVA Voice technology offers a new solution for patients for whom traditional therapies were inaccessible.

The next-gen technology in MIRA Voice has similar potential in its ability to support ICU patients and beyond. Laronix's FDA-registered artificial larynx medical device, MIRA Voice mimics human voice generation using a computer-controlled artificial lung and synthetic vocal folds, offering customizable male and female voices.

About GBMC HealthCare

Since its founding in 1965, GBMC has been known as an outstanding, independent community hospital, validating the vision of our founders to combine the best of community and university-level medicine. Our 257 licensed bed, acute and sub-acute care hospital in Towson handles more than 23,000 admissions and more than 52,000 emergency room visits annually. With GBMC Health Partners, we have established 12 advanced primary practices throughout the region, working to keep people well by coordinating preventive care and the management of chronic disease. We are also committed, in every specialty, to provide culturally competent care and service of the highest quality to every patient, every time with the goal of health equity for all.

About Laronix

Laronix is an ISO-13485 certified MedTech company specializing in advanced AI-powered voice restoration technologies for patients with permanent, chronic, and acute voice loss. Voice loss affects 150 million people globally. The Company is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with commercial operations in New York City, U.S. For more information, visit: www.laronix.com.

Media Contacts

Laronix: [email protected]

GBMC: Krystina Wales – 410-952-2558 or [email protected]



SOURCE Laronix, Inc.