Laronix Secures $3.2 Million Grant from the Australian Government to Bring its AI-Powered Voice Technology to the Market

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laronix , ("Laronix" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology (MedTech) company and an industry-leading innovator in voice restoration technologies, today announced that it has been awarded AUD $3.2 million (approximately USD $2.1 million) in non-dilutive funding from the Australian Government's Industry Growth Program (IGP 2025).

Patient Using Laronix MIRA Voice Device

Farzaneh Ahmadi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Laronix, said, "Human voice loss is a largely unattended global health problem afflicting millions of patients every year. Laronix specializes in developing next-generation voice technologies and innovative artificial larynx devices that bring the gift of natural-sounding voice to voiceless patients. We are deeply grateful for the Australian government's support through the IGP 2025, as it will enable us to accelerate the development of the Laronix MIRA Voice product line and bring this transformative solution to the market over the next two years."

Laronix's first product, AVA Voice, is commercially available in the U.S. and Australia, and it enables permanent voice-loss (laryngectomy) patients to speak and sing with exceptionally high-quality voices. AVA Voice continues to gain strong clinical and patient satisfaction and is already being used in over 40 leading hospitals across both regions.

Building on AVA's success, Laronix is expanding its product line with MIRA Voice, a smart and non-invasive artificial larynx capable of restoring natural-sounding voice for the broader voice-loss indications, including the millions of patients who lose their voice as a result of intubation in intensive care units (ICUs), as well as patients with neurological conditions such as Parkinson's Disease. Laronix is also developing MIRA-AI, the Company's latest offering, which effectively creates an ultra-realistic voice for the patient using advanced AI, which is strikingly similar to their original natural-sounding voice.

Laronix's IGP 2025 project, "MIRA Voice – a game-changing technology for human voice loss," aims to accelerate MIRA Voice's development from functional prototypes to clinical testing, adoption, and commercial launch. Mousa Ahmadi, Laronix's Chief Operating Officer, added, "The market demand and patients' and clinicians' response to MIRA Voice have been overwhelmingly positive. Laronix has managed to secure collaborations with several world-leading hospitals for MIRA's product adoption. The IGP grant enables us to scale MIRA Voice adoption in different markets faster and bring this much-needed innovation to the millions of patients who need it most."

About IGP 2025

The Australian Government's Industry Growth Program provides Australia's high-potential innovation companies with matched funding to accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough technologies. For more information on IGP 2025: https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/industry-growth-program/grant-recipients

About Laronix

Laronix is an ISO-13485 certified MedTech company specializing in advanced AI-powered voice restoration technologies for patients with permanent, chronic, and acute voice loss in an over USD$5 billion market. The Company is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with commercial operations in New York, U.S. For more information, visit: www.laronix.com .

Laronix Inc.

44 South Broadway, Suite 100

White Plains, NY 10601

USA

[email protected]

Laronix Australia

167 Eagle Street, Floor 9,

Brisbane City, Queensland 4000

Australia

Media Contact

Farzaneh Ahmadi

[email protected]

SOURCE Laronix