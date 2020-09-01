LARQ Brings Pure Water Beyond Filtration To The Home With The LARQ Pitcher

After the unprecedented success of the LARQ Bottle, the largest crowd-funded hydration campaign on Kickstarter in 2017, LARQ's foray into the home furthers the brand's mission to lower dependency on single-use plastic. Simultaneously, the LARQ Pitcher addresses the challenges and dangers of tap and tabletop filtration, with a sustainable solution to clean water at home.

"We are thrilled to see the launch of the LARQ Pitcher come to fruition, promising a much-needed revolutionary advancement in the worlds of consumer hydration and water purification. The LARQ Pitcher furthers our mission to lower dependency on single-use plastic while providing the healthiest hydration option for our customers. Our foray into the home is the next step in bringing sustainable, clean, and safe water to more people by making it accessible across all of our daily hydration needs," said Justin Wang, CEO and Co-Founder at LARQ.

The LARQ Pitcher is a trailblazing innovation at the intersect of design, health, wellness, and sustainability.

It outperforms its competitive set by bringing together proprietary technology into a sleekly designed pitcher offering unparalleled advancements like:

Unique two-stage filtration and purification process that removes >90% of lead, chlorine, mercury, cadmium, copper, zinc, VOCs, Radon, bio-contaminants, and more through its Advanced filter

Proprietary PureVis UV-C LED technology, first seen in the flagship LARQ Bottle, that destroys bio-contaminants at the molecular level, including viruses and mold, at the touch of a button with automatic activation every 6-hours to keep the water pure over time



Custom-designed filter options – Essential and Advanced – which are carbon derived, using plant-based sources to remove lead, chlorine, VOCs, and other contaminants to deliver a perfectly smooth finish



LARQ's Essential and Advanced filters use 75% less plastic than leading water filter brand cartridges





Each filter continues to purify the water for up to 60 gallons (vs. the average filter lasting 40 gallons), lasting 50% longer than competitors

Built-in intelligent filter tracking, measuring water use to conveniently remind consumers when it is time to replace the filter, so they do not have to count the days

The LARQ Pitcher provides a healthy and accessible choice for clean water in the home, while continuing to lower consumer dependency on single-use plastic. With over one million plastic bottles being added to landfills per minute and more than 27 million Americans alone exposed to contaminated drinking water, CEO Justin Wang launched LARQ to address the major consumer pain points encountered in reusable bottles, and now tabletop filtration. The LARQ Pitcher marks an exciting accomplishment and continued growth for the brand.

The LARQ Pitcher is now available for pre-order in Monaco Blue and Pure White at livelarq.com/larq-pitcher as well as on Kickstarter. The LARQ Pitcher will retail for $135.00 USD and begin shipping this winter.

About LARQ

LARQ was started with a simple vision where innovative technology can be combined with inspirational design to help people access pristine drinking water easily and sustainably. The company combines innovative technology with refined design to make it easier for people to make the healthier and more sustainable choice, anytime and anywhere. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA.

With 844 million people living without access to clean water, initiatives to rectify the advanced water crises become pivotal, and bringing access to clean drinking water to people around the world, becomes dire. LARQ commits 1% of proceeds to benefit various charities that strive to make clean drinking water more accessible and omit plastic pollution, through its partnership with 1% for the Planet. Abandoning single-use plastics is no longer an option – it's a must – and the LARQ Bottle uniquely enables people to do this in a healthy and sustainable way. Join the conversation and pledge to #DrinkBrilliantly by following LARQ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information about LARQ, please visit www.livelarq.com

