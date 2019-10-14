SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand LARQ introduces the LARQ Bottle Movement, a new collection that will satisfy the artist, the athlete, or go-getter in you. The collection comes with new and exciting features like the soft silicone sleeve with an asymmetric design that creates a bold appearance. The LARQ Bottle Movement is designed for people on the move with a premium food-grade silicone grip that prevents slips, a lightweight build, high volume capacity, and a sporty aesthetic. The new silicone-gripped bottles are available in four striking dual-tone colorways: White / Coral, White / Marine, Black / Vert, and Black / Onyx available in two new bottle size variants – 24 ounces and 32 ounces. LARQ's unique proprietary technology continues to positively impact consumer behavior by helping to battle dependence on single-use plastic and heralding access to clean drinking water.

LARQ, The World's First Self-Cleaning Water Bottle, Introduces Movement Collection

"As a result of the overwhelming success of the original LARQ Bottle, we're excited to unveil the LARQ Bottle Movement, a collection celebrating a large group of our consumers who embrace a fitness-focused lifestyle while maintaining a desire to responsibly access clean drinking water on the go," said Justin Wang, LARQ CEO and Co-Founder. "We focused on what we could do to cater to these individuals, by enhancing the functionality through the bottle's build and design–implementing a silicone grip, new sizing, lighter weight, and a sport-inspired look."

Leveraging the most advanced technology in the world, the LARQ uses patented UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle by eliminating harmful sources through a photochemical reaction. At the touch of a button, the LARQ Bottle eradicates up to 99.9999% of harmful and odor-causing bacteria and viruses. UV-C light is emitted in the 280nm range – the optimal wavelength of UV light to eradicate bacteria and viruses – which is used in hospitals to sterilize surfaces without the use of toxic mercury. The professional food-grade stainless steel bottle is free of BPA, BPS, and Phthalates, making it unlike any traditional UV water purification technology on the market.

"UV Light has been demonstrated to be a safe and effective method to disinfect water," said Dr. David Weber, MD, MPH Faculty – UNC School of Medicine. "UV is environmentally friendly, leaves no residuals and is microbicidal – effectively killing germs."

Addressing the most common consumer pain points raised from the use of reusable bottles - odor and contamination, difficulty cleaning, and access to pure drinking water - LARQ technology intelligently activates every two hours in a self-cleaning mode, basking the water and the inner surface in purifying UV light to keep your bottle and water free of germs.

Following LARQ's market launch in October 2018, LARQ Bottle Movement is now available for purchase in the USA at https://www.livelarq.com/shop/larq-bottle-movement in both 24 oz. and 32 oz. for $78.00 and $98.00 USD respectively. LARQ Bottle Movement will also be available internationally starting late October 2019. The LARQ Bottle Movement is a collection that will provide even more options to help consumers access clean drinking water easily and sustainably, driving LARQ's core mission to make single-use plastic bottles a thing of the past.

About LARQ

LARQ was started with a simple vision where innovative technology can be combined with inspirational design to help people access pristine drinking water easily and sustainably. The company combines innovative technology with refined design to make it easier for people to make the healthier and more sustainable choice, anytime and anywhere. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

With 844 million people living without access to clean water, initiatives to rectify the advanced water crises become pivotal, and bringing access to clean drinking water to people around the world, becomes dire. LARQ commits 1% of proceeds to benefit various charities that strive to make clean drinking water more accessible and omit plastic pollution, through its partnership with 1% for the Planet. Abandoning single-use plastics is no longer an option – it's a must – and the LARQ Bottle uniquely enables people to do this in a healthy and sustainable way. Join the conversation and pledge to #DrinkBrilliantly by following LARQ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information about LARQ, please visit www.livelarq.com.

