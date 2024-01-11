LarrainVial Unveils LV Distribution, LLC: A New Initiative Expanding Asset Management Reach into the U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LarrainVial, a leading Chilean financial services firm, is proud to announce the launch of LV Distribution, LLC a strategic business initiative aimed at expanding third-party asset management distribution into the U.S. market. This significant step positions LarrainVial for long-term success, while ensuring continued excellence in serving clients, communities, and stakeholders.

Under the capable leadership of Edward Soltys, a seasoned industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, LV Distribution will embark on a mission to solidify LarrainVial's presence in the U.S. asset management landscape. Mr. Soltys will assume the role of Head of LV Distribution, overseeing all day-to-day operations and steering the entity towards sustainable growth.

LV Distribution has assembled a formidable team of professionals to drive regional business development across key client channels. Joining the company are Kyle Lortie, Myles Bozinovski, Thomas Donnelly, Michael Gansfuss, and Kim Ngo each appointed as Partners. Leveraging their expertise, these individuals will focus on cultivating relationships with Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Family Offices, and other client channels, fortifying LV Distribution's best-in-class capabilities. They will report directly to Edward Soltys, ensuring streamlined communication and effective execution of the company's growth strategy.

"LarrainVial is excited to unveil LV Distribution as a significant milestone in our journey towards expanding our footprint in the U.S. market," said Andrés Trivelli, partner at LarrainVial and CEO of Sales & Trading. "This strategic move demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional asset management solutions while fostering long-term partnerships with our clients, communities, and stakeholders."

LV Distribution's comprehensive approach, coupled with LarrainVial's proven track record of innovation and client-centric services, positions the company as a trusted partner in the US asset management industry. By capitalizing on the expertise and market insights of its accomplished team, LV Distribution is primed to navigate the ever-evolving investment landscape and deliver value to a diverse range of clients.

About LarrainVial:

LarrainVial is a leading Chilean financial services firm with a rich heritage spanning 90 years. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, LarrainVial has consistently delivered exceptional financial solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The launch of LV Distribution marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing pursuit of growth and market expansion.

LV Distribution, LLC is an affiliate of LarrainVial Securities US LLC - a member of FINRA & SIPC

