Larry Bellack Joins Possession Partner as Executive Vice President

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident Interface, the only comprehensive revenue recovery management solution designed for multifamily owner/operators today announced that Larry Bellack has joined Possession Partner as Executive Vice President. In this role, he will focus on growth and expansion of the technology.

A seasoned executive in the multifamily industry, Bellack joins the Possession Partner team from Reva Technology, where he was CRO and Vice President of Sales. Bellack was charged with the development of disruptive technology for the multifamily industry at Reva. Throughout his career, Bellack has been at the forefront of technology that streamlines operations, improves net operating income and helps operators deliver a better living experience.

As president of Mobile Doorman, Bellack guided the go-to-market sales strategy of custom, white-label apps for multifamily communities nationwide. The company's goal was to improve the lives of both residents and leasing teams while helping to boost retention and NOI.

During his tenure with The Rainmaker Group, Bellack was at the forefront in bringing industry-changing revenue management technology to multifamily and demonstrated why it was a must-have for all owner/operators.

"Larry's aptitude in multifamily technology is unmatched and the perfect addition to our Possession Partner platform," said Resident Interface Founder and CEO Stephen Sobota. "The recent pandemic has revealed the challenges multifamily faces when accounts become delinquent. Larry's unique expertise and extensive knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in filling the technological gap communities face with evictions."

As one of four complementary Resident Interface Services – which include Resident Advocate, Resident PreCollect and Hunter Warfield – Possession Partner, currently available in Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Texas, leverages technology to coordinate all eviction-related paperwork, communication and filings on behalf of properties. The platform also establishes the relationship between properties and eviction attorneys and facilitates all correspondence with the court.

"I'm always excited when technology is leveraged to tackle and effectively remove a pain point for operators - especially when it's never been done before," Bellack said. "Possession Partner brings real-time visibility to the eviction process for the first time, minimizing time-to-possession and unburdening site teams from an unwieldy and complicated system. I look forward to working with the Possession Partner team to eliminate this pain point for multifamily owners and operators."

With more than three decades of maximizing property revenues through Hunter Warfield, Resident Interface offers property owners and managers a financially transformative, end-to-end delinquency management experience. Resident Interface is a comprehensive bad debt management solution that offers a single contact, responsible for the entire process from first late payment to final debt collection. The company achieves this through technological innovation, operational transparency and respectful recovery procedures. For more information, please visit www.residentinterface.com.

