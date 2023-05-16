Larry Blacker Named Brand President of Boost Home Healthcare

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Home Healthcare , a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, announced Larry Blacker as brand president. Bringing over 20 years of home care industry experience to the position, Blacker will oversee Boost Home Healthcare operations and procedures as the home health brand continues to expand across the country.

"Larry comes to us with an extensive background in the home care industry," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, the parent organization of Boost Home Healthcare. "His experience will play a key role in continuing to scale the business across the country, allowing us to bring Boost Home Health services to more people. With his background and leadership and our desire to continue to grow Boost, it's an ideal fit."

Prior to joining Boost, Blacker served in several executive roles, including most recently as home care administrator for Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, where he oversaw the complete integration of two standalone home care agencies into a single home care department. Before that, he was executive director at GrayHawk Home Care, where he managed the complete multi-site home care business covering the 5-county Philadelphia region which included 300+ employees. He has also held positions at Home Instead Senior Care Agency and served as a franchise business broker and consultant helping home care businesses with services geared toward growing their business.

"I'm honored to be part of Best Life Brands, as I have a deep appreciation for their mission to help seniors live their best life possible," Blacker said. "I look forward to overseeing the growth of Boost and the important work of providing a personalized and safe environment for patients to maintain their independence while receiving the care they need."

To learn more about Boost Home Healthcare, visit https://www.boosthomehealth.com/ .

About Boost Home Healthcare:

Boost Home Healthcare is a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services. Founded in 2021, Boost Home Healthcare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2021 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. For more information, visit http://www.boosthomehealth.com.

