Larry Chen Presents Life at Shutter Speed: 20 Years of Automotive Photography in his First-Ever Book

The new 400-page book showcases career highlights and never-before-seen images from the world's most celebrated automotive photographer.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive photographer Larry Chen will publish his first-ever book entitled Life at Shutter Speed: Two Decades of Larry Chen Photography, releasing this summer. A visually striking collector's piece, this book celebrates the artistry and passion of global car culture through the lens of the world's most renowned automotive photographer. Preorders are open now, exclusively on CarraraBooks.com.

Life At Shutter Speed by Larry Chen celebrates 20 years of the renowned automotive photographer's work capturing car culture from all around the world, and is available for preorder now at CarraraBooks.com. Both the Standard Edition and 1,000-copy Limited Edition come in a protective slipcase. Published by Carrara Media.

Spanning more than 400 pages, with 2,000 images taken over a 20-year career, Life at Shutter Speed is a definitive retrospective of Chen's work documenting car culture and motorsports. Packed with never-before-seen photos and behind-the-scenes stories, the book offers readers an intimate look at the people, machines and moments that have defined a generation.

Two editions of Life at Shutter Speed are available now to preorder:

The Standard Edition ($125) , a premium hardcover showcasing 2,000 rare and iconic images.

, a premium hardcover showcasing 2,000 rare and iconic images. The Limited Edition ($275) , a numbered and signed collector's edition with only 1,000 copies produced. Includes an exclusive autographed print, plus a unique book cover and 100 additional photos inside.

"This book helped me relive so many pivotal moments throughout my career, and perfectly encapsulates my mission to capture and celebrate car culture," Chen said. "After sorting through millions of photos to narrow down this collection, I'm excited to finally share my debut book with enthusiasts everywhere."

Life at Shutter Speed is artfully produced in massive 14x11 sizing, allowing the reader to immerse themselves in Chen's images printed on premium interior paper. Both the Standard Edition and Limited Edition are encased in a decorative slipcase for protection and an eye-catching display, ensuring a lifetime of enjoyment.

"We are honored to collaborate with Larry on this extraordinary celebration of his work," said Ryan ZumMallen, founder of Carrara Media. "Life at Shutter Speed takes you inside the beauty and passion that define car culture today, preserving the modern enthusiast scene with the museum-quality care and reverence it deserves."

Promotion for Life at Shutter Speed will include a book tour involving speaking engagements, meet-and-greets and in-store signings. Stay tuned for more information to come.

ABOUT LARRY CHEN:

Larry Chen is a renowned automotive photographer with work featured in Hot Rod, Super Street, Speedhunters and more. The longstanding official photographer for Formula Drift and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, he collaborates frequently with Toyota, Nissan and Ford. Chen also films YouTube videos and travels the globe to share his passion for cars through content reaching millions worldwide.

ABOUT CARRARA MEDIA:

Founded in 2019, Carrara Media is an automotive book publisher featuring fiction, nonfiction and coffee table books from innovative writers and photographers. Home to bestsellers like Cult of GT-R and We Deserve This, plus recent releases Waiting for the Sun to Come Down and The Prototype Trilogy, its titles are carried in the Petersen Automotive Museum and other car culture hotspots across the country. Learn more at CarraraBooks.com.

