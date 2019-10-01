Larry David's Narration of Adult Bedtime Story F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU Now Available Through Dreamscape Media

"When I heard that Larry David was going to voice this book, I jumped up and down with joy - which was awkward, because I was getting a vasectomy at the time," said New York Times Bestselling Author and creator of F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU, Adam Mansbach. "David's a f**king national treasure, and he did just as fantastic a job as you'd expect. I can't wait for you to hear it."

David's narration follows in the foul-mouthed footsteps of previous series narrators, Samuel L. Jackson and Bryan Cranston. David's take will voice the loving monologue about a new addition to the family, addressed to a big sibling and shot through with Mansbach's trademark profane truth-telling.

"The GO THE F**K TO SLEEP series has delighted--and stunned--publishers and parents alike, and that's a beautiful thing," said Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel. "We needed someone who could bring that magic to the latest iteration. Larry pairs shock factor with heart, pulling from his own experience with fatherhood. We're excited for audiences worldwide to experience how Larry will bring Adam's trademark profane truth-telling to life."

Public library patrons across the U.S. can instantly download and listen to F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU in its entirety through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. The audiobook is also available in both digital and physical formats for purchase on Amazon, Audible, Kobo, Scribed, Apple, Google and Nook.

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on audio and video production, distribution and licensing in the publishing and video markets, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non‐fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read‐along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Dreamscape has received hundreds of awards and accolades for high quality audio productions, including a 2018 Audie Award, the highest award for audiobook production. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years. To learn more, visit Dreamscapeab.com and connect with Dreamscape on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

