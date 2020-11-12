Larry Fisher Honored as Executive of the Year Gold Winner in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, announced today that Golden Bridge Awards has named CEO Larry Fisher a Gold winner for Executive Achievement of the Year in Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program honors the world's best in organizational performance, innovation, executive leadership, and more from every major industry in the world.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from across the globe participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

While Fisher has been with Rise Interactive for more than 11 years, he's only been at the helm a short time, in which he's made a big impact. Not only did he overhaul the growth strategy in just seven months, but Fisher also led his team to securing 14 new clients. And this, during the global pandemic when many businesses were losing clients. Additionally, Fisher is a true champion for his employees and goes above the call of duty to ensure all staffers are growing both professionally and personally.

"This year has dealt headwinds to our industry, our economy, and of course our personal lives. My unwavering priorities when leading Rise through this time have been the health and happiness of our team and the continued growth of our clients," said Fisher. "Being recognized as Executive of the Year is a testament to what resilience, positivity, and transparent communication can do for not only Rise, but business operations globally. It's an honor to represent Rise with this recognition."

Rise is a part of Quad's integrated marketing offering, and it is with Quad's support that Fisher was promoted into the role of CEO. Quad continues to invest in Rise as part of the Quad 3.0 strategy which helps clients win through multi-channel integration.

For a complete list of the 2020 Golden Bridge Award winners announced visit https://goldenbridgeawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/ .

About the Golden Bridge Awards

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in media, analytics and customer experience, and is part of Quad's integrated marketing offering. Recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, Rise uses its proprietary approach to multi-channel strategy, Interactive Investment Management®, to help clients make better decisions on how to invest their marketing resources to drive the greatest returns. Rise is a strategic partner, helping leading brands like ULTA Beauty, Harry's, Stanley Steemer, Quill and others use data to make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit www.riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

